Softball splits doubleheader with Yale

The Boston University softball team split Tuesday’s doubleheader against Yale University at the BU Softball Field.

Although the Terriers (22-7) secured a dominant 13-0 win to start the day, they were unable to keep the momentum and suffered a 2-1 loss in the second game of the afternoon.

The doubleheader against the Bulldogs (6-13) marked the Terriers’ first home game of the season after spending most of the season out-of-state. BU head coach Ashley Waters said she believes the return to Boston will help the team grow.

“It’s just a matter of getting back to the Northeast and getting our bearings under us,” Waters said. “We played some really good softball out west, and I think the transition back is always a little bit difficult.”

Game One

In the bottom of the second inning, the Terriers looked poised to open the scoring. With the bases loaded, senior catcher Audrey Sellers singled to bring home graduate student outfielder Emily Gant.

Following a sacrifice fly from junior outfielder Lauren Keleher that scored another run, junior shortstop Kayla Roncin singled home BU’s third run of the inning.

Senior infielder Caitlin Coker singled in two more runs, both of which were unearned. After just two innings, the Terriers had a five-run lead.

The Terriers continued their offensive outburst in the third inning, adding seven more runs to the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs were unable to come back in the fourth and fifth innings, and the Terriers added another run to the scoreboard. Yale was limited to four hits the entire game while BU notched 11 en route to a 13-0 victory, earning freshman pitcher Kasey Ricard her seventh win of the season.

“It’s simple when you score a lot of runs, and you have that separation,” Waters said. “It makes it a little bit easier to win games.”

Game Two

Despite BU’s blazing-hot first game, Yale gained momentum early in the second game of the afternoon.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the third inning when senior pitcher Allison Boaz missed her spot, and junior infielder Willa Ferrer singled home two runs.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning that a Terrier got on base when Keleher was hit by a pitch. However, BU was unable to bring her home.

The Terriers got their first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning off a Gant single. BU started barking back and was able to load the bases.

With Nett on third, Amodio on second and Sellers on first, the Terriers were close to narrowing Yale’s lead. However, a Keleher strikeout sent them to the dugout empty-handed.

Neither team could make an impactful play in the sixth and seventh innings. The match ended and the Bulldogs walked away with a 2-1 victory.

“There’s going to be days where you’re great, and there’s going to be days that you’re tough,” Waters said. “I don’t think anyone was really great today.”

The Terriers swept their doubleheader against Merrimack College on Wednesday and will travel to Delaware to take on Villanova University on Saturday.

“We just got to swing at better pitches, and we didn’t adjust until too late in the game,” Waters said. “We’ve got to learn from our mistakes and not [repeat] them to be the best possible team going into May.”