‘Lessons in Chemistry’: The science of sexism

Cooking, battling sexism and a host of perplexing chemistry terms are just a few phrases to describe the first episode of the Apple TV+ series, “Lessons in Chemistry.”

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, the new eight-part series follows Brie Larson’s character, Elizabeth Zott, a chemist in the 1950s trying to break through in the male-dominated field of science.

As soon as the series starts, we are introduced to a plethora of fans — all women — excited to witness the live taping of “Supper at Six,” a cooking show hosted by Larson’s character. From the get-go, it is obvious that Zott will not be your stereotypical daytime host and will embody a more cynical version of Julia Child.

After this intriguing beginning, we are transported seven years back in time and thrown into the world of science as we watch Zott work as a laboratory tech at Hastings Research Institute. Zott’s intelligence is overlooked by her coworkers who constantly dismiss her research, forcing her to work on her research afterhours and steal materials from top chemist Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman).

After mistaking Zott for a secretary, Evans — a renowned chemist who, similarly to Zott, is a socially awkward introvert — realizes the intelligence she harbors and uses his power to help Zott advance her research. Other people don’t get them, but they get each other, and after a few harrowingly inopportune encounters, their relationship begins to blossom into what seems to be the beginning of an atomic relationship.

The first episode of Apple TV+ newest release is witty, endearing, compelling and definitely leaves you wanting more. “Lessons in Chemistry” doesn’t just dwell on romance. The plot instead masterfully intertwines it with the harsh realities of being a woman in a field dominated by men. The show reminds us that not so long ago, women in STEM were an anomaly, and even makes a reference that the only female scientist most men could name was Marie Curie.

The episode does a great job at balancing the blossoming relationship between the central characters while not letting you forget the unfair circumstances Zott has to face. The performances given by Larson and Pullman are admirable, as they provide certain touches of warmth to two otherwise cold characters.

Elizabeth Zott is a perfect take on the “not like other girls” trope without having to tear down other women for their personal choices or interests. Even if you aren’t a female chemist in an all-male facility, women will find it is easy to relate to her.

Zott is a victim of blatant acts of sexism, from getting told she’s “not smart enough,” being forced to participate in a beauty pageant and, most annoying of all, being told to “smile more.” I found myself rolling my eyes at the actions of the men in this show, as they showed realistic examples of what women still have to go through in their lives.

For those who have read the novel, it’s evident that specific adaptations were made for the screen, but they don’t detract from the core elements of the story. In fact, these alterations contribute positively to the narrative, ensuring that “Lessons in Chemistry” retains its charm and authenticity while making the movie accessible to a broader audience.

In sum, the first episode of “Lessons in Chemistry” is a delightful mix of wit, charm and profound social commentary. It promises an engaging and enlightening journey through the world of science, romance and gender dynamics, with a central character who defies stereotypes and confronts sexism head-on.

As the series unfolds, it’s safe to say that viewers are in for a compelling and thought-provoking ride that will leave them yearning for more.





