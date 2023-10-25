BU arrests suspect in connection with two sexual assault incidents on campus

Boston University Police Department announced they arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection to two alleged sexual assault incidents reported this week on campus.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

“In each incident, the suspect inappropriately touched the reporting person,” BUPD wrote in a statement. “Based on our preliminary investigation, it appeared the same suspect was involved in each case.”

BUPD and Boston Police Department arrested the suspect overnight on an outstanding warrant, according to the statement.

BUPD issued an alert to the BU community Tuesday night about the two incidents and asked members to provide any information they might have about the incidents.

The first incident occurred Tuesday morning at 10:45 a.m. when an unknown person touched a student inappropriately while walking down the sidewalk in central campus near 617 Commonwealth Ave. and the second incident happened that evening at 7:10 p.m. on the BU bus, according to the alert.

Both students said they did not know their assailant and the student in the second incident was able to provide officials with a description.

BUPD Chief of Police Rob Lowe said in an interview that they increased their “visibility” around the areas where the incidents occurred following the reports.

Lowe said he would not comment more about the arrest because it would “jeopardize the integrity” of the ongoing investigation, but he commended the BU community for their help in the search.

“[I] just really want to commend our community members, particularly the students that were willing to come forward to report these incidents to us [and] just really want to thank them for their courage,” Lowe said. “We encourage our community members, when they see something suspicious to say something and we’re happy to see that they did that.”