Campus Crime Logs for Nov. 25 – Dec. 3

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3.

Larceny at 580 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller reported at 10:46 p.m. on Nov. 27 that two parties took approximately 20 packages from the lobby of the building.

Well Being Check at 900 Commonwealth Ave.

A male party dressed in gray was reported at 6:38 p.m. on Nov. 29 to be pushing a shopping cart and yelling at people as they passed by. This report is unfounded at this time.

Past Larceny at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:49 p.m. on Nov. 29, a caller reported their phone was left in a ride-share vehicle and the driver refused to return it. The phone has since been returned.

Hit Pedestrian at 860 Commonwealth Ave.

Boston Police Department reported at 5:01 p.m. on Nov. 29 that a pedestrian was struck at 860 Commonwealth Ave. BPD, Boston Fire Department and Armstrong 56 arrived on scene.

Well Being Check at 3531 Washington St.

Student Health Services called at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 for a well-being check on an affiliate who was acting erratic and disturbing class with uncontrolled movement and eyes rolling into the back of their head.

Destruction of Property and Larceny at 347 Bay State Rd.

At 3:46 p.m. on Nov. 30, the BU sailing staff reported over $1,200 of damage to one of their boats.

Suspicious Person at Kenmore Class Building, 565 Commonwealth Ave.

A party reported at 4:07 p.m. on Nov. 30 a male wearing a long, black trench coat pacing outside the classroom.

Suspicious Package at 72 East Concord St.

At 3:18 p.m. on Dec. 1, a suspicious black backpack was reported outside a bathroom. An officer was sent to investigate.

Intoxicated Party at Sleeper Hall, 275 Babcock St.

BU Security called at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 1 to report a drunk male party with a bloody nose.

Intoxicated Party at Rich Hall, 277 Babcock St.

Boston EMS arrived at Rich Hall after receiving a call from a party at 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 2, reporting she was drugged. Both BPD and EMS arrived on the scene.