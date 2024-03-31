Photo

GALLERY: First week of graduate workers strike commences

by Sarah Cruz, Brenda Gonzalez, Holly Gustavsen, Kate Kotlyar, Molly Potter, Sydney Roth and Zach Schwartz

The Boston University Graduate Workers Union (BUGWU) began striking on Monday for better wages and improved healthcare benefits. The union began the strike with a rally on Marsh Plaza at noon on Monday, and the union plans to continue the strike every weekday until its demands are met. 

Some names have been omitted at the request of the striking workers.

Members of the Boston University Graduate Workers Union march during a rally at Marsh Plaza on Monday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Protesters holding signs that call for better wages and work conditions walk around Marsh Plaza on Monday. SYDNEY ROTH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A member from Service Employees International (SEIU) Union Local 509 shouts chants on Marsh Plaza before the rally on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A member of the Boston University Graduate Workers Union holds signs at the rally on Monday. BRENDA GONZALEZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A strike member plays the banjo while walking in a circle around Marsh Plaza on Monday, the first day of the BUGWU strike. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
People gather and walk around Marsh Plaza on the first day of the strike. SYDNEY ROTH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

A SEIU member shouts chants to the striking graduate students and supporters before the rally on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Meiya Sparks Lin, a member of the Boston University Graduate Workers Union’s bargaining team, speaks to the crowd at a rally at Marsh Plaza on Monday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Former Boston University Graduate Workers Union organizer Max speaks to the crowd at the rally on Monday. BRENDA GONZALEZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A sign language interpreter translates spoken speeches during the BUGWU rally on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A member of SEIU Local 509 holds up a “Honk to Support Workers” sign at the strike on Monday. ZACH SCHWARTZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Strike members make signs on the floor of the College of Arts and Sciences building on Monday. MOLLY POTTER/ DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Senator Elizabeth Warren poses for a photo with a strike member on the first day of the strike. ZACH SCHWARTZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks to the crowd at a rally on the first day of the Boston University Graduate Workers Union strike on Monday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Strike members shout chants around Marsh Plaza on Monday. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

A graduate student makes a sign in protest of BU’s treatment of graduate workers on the first day of the strike. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Senator Elizabeth Warren hands out donuts to protesters at Marsh Plaza on Monday. ZACH SCHWARTZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Three strike members hold a sign demanding a cost-of-living adjustment from BU administration Monday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Striking graduate workers shout in support of BUGWU on the steps of Marsh Chapel on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Strike members walk down Commonwealth Avenue after the kick-off rally on Monday. ZACH SCHWARTZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Graduate workers march from Marsh Plaza to CDS on Monday to continue the strike in East Campus. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Sasha, a German Shepard, sits outside CDS with her owner during the BUGWU strike on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
On Monday, a member of the graduate workers union shouts call-and-response chants to protesters outside the Center for Computing & Data Sciences. SYDNEY ROTH/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Members of the BUGWU strike gather outside CDS on Monday. ZACH SCHWARTZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A strike member holds up a sign calling for better wages outside CDS on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Protesters march around Free at Last, a statue dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Marsh Plaza, after the kick-off rally on Monday. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

People strike outside on the Boston University Medical Campus on Wednesday while one person uses a bowl and a whisk to make noise during the strike. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Students walk past a BUGWU tent set up in Marsh Plaza on Thursday. HOLLY GUSTAVSEN/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Sarah Cruz
Brenda Gonzalez
Holly Gustavsen
Kate Kotlyar
Molly Potter
Sydney Roth
Zach Schwartz
