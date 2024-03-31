GALLERY: First week of graduate workers strike commences

The Boston University Graduate Workers Union (BUGWU) began striking on Monday for better wages and improved healthcare benefits. The union began the strike with a rally on Marsh Plaza at noon on Monday, and the union plans to continue the strike every weekday until its demands are met.
Some names have been omitted at the request of the striking workers.
A SEIU member shouts chants to the striking graduate students and supporters before the rally on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Strike members shout chants around Marsh Plaza on Monday. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Striking graduate workers shout in support of BUGWU on the steps of Marsh Chapel on Monday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Protesters march around Free at Last, a statue dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Marsh Plaza, after the kick-off rally on Monday. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER