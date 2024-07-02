Grant Cartwright promoted to BU track and field, cross country director

After five seasons as an assistant coach for throws at Boston University, Grant Cartwright was promoted as director of the track and field and cross country program on Monday, according to a press release by BU Athletics.

The promotion comes over two months after former director Gabe Sanders stepped down following allegations of verbal and emotional abuse from current and alumni student-athletes.

Cartwright joined Sanders’ staff in November 2019 as a throws coach after serving as a volunteer coach at his alma mater, the University of Michigan, for one season. While at Michigan, he was a four-time All-American and a three-time USA Track and Field Championships Qualifier.

In his five years as an assistant coach, Cartwright has brought “unprecedented” success to BU’s throws program, according to a press release by BU Athletics. He led both the men’s and women’s throwers to their first national squad rankings in shot put, discus, hammer and weight throw and a school record in the weight throw.

Cartwright led BU students Ellie Roan and Kiana Lino to individual titles at the Patriot League Championships in 2024 and 2022, respectively. Lino became the Terriers’ first thrower to qualify for NCAA Regionals in 19 years, while Roan and Cole Tucker were NCAA Regional participants this past spring.

“The quality of success and overall experience that so many of our student-athletes have gained in recent years is in direct correlation to Grant’s growth as a coach and as a leader,” said BU director of athletics Drew Marrochellolo in the press release. “His dedication and pride in building our throws unit combined with his care for our student-athletes made him an ideal candidate for this position, and we look forward to him guiding the entire group.”