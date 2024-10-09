Boston University announces Bias Review Team

Boston University’s Office of the Provost announced the formation of the Bias Review Team on Oct. 4. The new team is tasked with tracking and reviewing instances of bias that fall outside the scope of the Equal Opportunity Office’s area of authority.

The team consists of members from various University departments, including Community & Inclusion, the Dean of Students Office, the EOO, Human Resources and the BU Police Department.

The BRT will “review and track reports of behavior that, while not violating BU’s policies prohibiting discrimination or harassment, may warrant additional attention,” University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Gloria Waters wrote in the Oct. 4 announcement email to BU students, faculty and staff.

According to Rachel Lapal Cavallario, associate vice president of BU public relations, the Provost Office led the initiative to create the team which is now beginning their work.

“The BRT developed out of BU’s work to help ensure an inclusive and respectful environment for all members of our community,” Lapal Cavallario wrote.

Lapal Cavallario said incidents the BRT will cover include “complaints involving protected speech, campus climate concerns or anonymous reports.”

If needed, the BRT will relieve hostile situations for affected parties by implementing responsive measures, according to Lapal Cavallario.

“BUPD is a community resource, and we will continue to support initiatives designed to enhance safety for students, faculty, and staff in collaboration with our university partners,” BUPD Chief Rob Lowe said in a statement.

To report a complaint to the BRT, students must complete the EOO incident report form or contact eoo@bu.edu. The EOO allows current and applying students, as well as faculty, to report claims of unlawful discrimination.

The EOO defines unlawful discrimination as “harassment based on an individual’s membership in any legally protected category.” The categories include race, hairstyles, religion, ethnic origin, age, sex, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Together, we can continue to build a community where every member feels valued and respected,” Waters wrote.