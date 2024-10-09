City Council discusses ARPA grant, committee for domestic violence and sexual assault, Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Boston City Council discussed a $7 million grant payment, a resolution in support of a domestic violence and sexual assault committee and a resolution recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day during its Wednesday meeting at City Hall Plaza.

Councilor Sharon Durkan introduced an order for the council’s approval for the City to accept seven million dollars awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The order provides $3 million in funding to create more affordable housing, $3 million to first-time home-buyers with low or moderate income and $1 million to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding reflects the city’s commitment to equitable recovery by listening to the community’s needs,” Durkan said.

Councilor Julia Mejia questioned the order, as she was concerned about a press conference, which discussed information surrounding the allocations made yesterday.

“It seemed like there was already a press conference, a celebration around the allocation of these dollars,” Mejia said. “So, is it a done deal, or is there an opportunity for us to actually have a voice?”

Councilor Edward Flynn also said he felt there was not a “transparent process” surrounding the order, adding that he “couldn’t be part of something that we don’t have the information on.”

“This is taxpayer money … we need to make sure it’s spent appropriately,” Flynn said. “I’m voting ‘no’ on this proposal.”

However, City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune voiced her support for the docket.

“I’m going to be enthusiastically voting yes on this docket,” Louijeune said. “​​I can think of very few better uses than supporting our small and local businesses and supporting our residents, especially our Black and brown residents.”

The order was passed, with ten votes in the affirmative and two in the negative.

Additionally, Councilor Flynn presented a resolution to create a standalone committee for domestic violence and sexual assault.

“It would go a long way in ensuring that survivors of domestic violence are heard, resources are provided and enforcement is addressed to the city of Boston,” Flynn said.

Louijeune objected to the resolution and referred the resolution to the Rules Committee.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I filed … the resolution two years in a row on Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month,” Louijeune said. “This week, I am objecting to this resolution.”

Mejia and Louijeune also presented a resolution, which was unanimously passed, recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“We must continue to acknowledge the difficult legacy of colonization and the dispossession of these lands,” Louijenue said. “By acknowledging this painful history, we are committing to a more honest understanding of our past and to advancing justice and healing for Indigenous communities.”

Louijeune recognized the Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag, as well as other tribes like the Wampanoag, Nipmuc, Pennacook and Pawtucket, as they have “shaped the history and culture of this region.”

“This is about more than just a holiday,” Mejia said. “It’s about justice, healing and understanding.”