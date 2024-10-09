Helmet-to-Helmet: For week 5 underachievers, how high is the panic meter?

We have started to get a clearer picture of where each National Football League team’s season is going after the first five weeks of the season. Some squads have become pleasant surprises, whereas others have had unexpected declines.

Can these next four teams rebound from a rough start, or should alarm bells echo all throughout their fanbase?

Cincinnati Bengals

Let’s first head over to the AFC North. Last year, this division had historic success in the regular season, with all four teams finishing with a winning record, which is the only occurrence since the merger.

This year, the Super Bowl-hopeful Cincinnati Bengals have already fallen into a deep 1-4 start the season, but we must take context into account.

Excusing their woeful performance against the Patriots in Week 1, “Cincy” has gone toe-to-toe with the Chiefs, Commanders and Ravens. These were all games of which the Bengals lost by one possession.

I believe that hope is on the horizon for the Bengals, not just statistically, but visually. Having star receiver Tee Higgins back from injury proved pivotal, as Joe Burrow’s offense erupted for 38 points against the Ravens.

While their offense has found a stride, their defense might hold them back. They got torched by Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson last week, and injuries have begun exposing their lack of depth.

Having only won once in five competitions, I can’t put the panic meter lower than a three, but Zac Taylor’s team is too skilled offensively to not figure things out.

Panic: 4/10

New York Jets

Over to the East, where the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers haven’t lived up to their preseason hype. In fact, a few days ago, the team fired head coach Robert Saleh following a 2-3 start.

I struggle to pinpoint what is wrong with the Jets, which makes me question if the NFL fan base put this team on a pedestal too early. The defense is fine, though. They ranked fifth in opponent points per game, second in sack percentage and leading the league in opponent yards per play.

It’s the underwhelming offense that holds them back, which seems to be disconnected in all phases.

Star running back Breece Hall’s attempts per game have steadily declined as the games progress. Despite leading the league in targets, wide receiver Garrett Wilson only ranks 20th in receiving yards.

At this rate, the Jets need to find the right solutions fast, especially with turmoil building up weekly as the expectations aren’t met.

Panic: 7.5/10

San Francisco 49ers

Now hopping over to the NFC, let’s talk about the San Francisco 49ers.

Ravaged by injuries, the 49ers find themselves with a 2-3 record and sitting third in the West. Arguably the league’s best runner, Christian McCaffrey, started the year on injury reserve and has been sidelined with Achilles tendinitis. Worst of all, his timetable appears to be unknown.

All-Pro duo Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel have picked up injuries and have missed time in practice.

In Sunday’s 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the team was without a kicker, which forced 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to be more aggressive. In the team’s other two losses, they held a lead going into the fourth quarter versus the Rams and arguably outplayed the 5-0 Vikings in Minnesota.

To state the obvious, this team just needs to get healthy again. When they have most, if not all their weapons 100 percent healthy, their ceiling is back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Like the Bengals, the 49ers ooze with offensive talent, and they also have a coach that’s too smart to let his squad fall behind the pack.

Panic: 2/10

Philadelphia Eagles

Last but not least, we make our way to possibly the most shocking division in all of football, the NFC East.

The Eagles opened the season as the betting favorites to reclaim the division, but since then sit third at a 2-2 record.

AJ Brown’s absence since the season opener has slowed down an otherwise dangerous passing attack, but this has opened up the way for Saquon Barkley to become the team’s offensive pillar. With Brown expected to be back this weekend, the team has an incredibly dynamic offense on paper.

However, I fear there will be too many mouths to feed in Philly. Barkley, Brown, Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith will all have expectations of high usage.

To make matters worse, Jalen Hurts has the seventh most interceptions in the league and is tied for most fumbles, but their biggest problem doesn’t even involve their own team.

The Washington Commanders have exploded to a 4-1 start, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is having a Stroud-esque season thus far.

The Eagles can still stand on business, but I can’t say I trust their head coach and quarterback as much as I do with the Bengals.

Panic: 5/10