Helmet-to-Helmet: The top five spookiest wide receivers in the NFL

Halloween has finally made its arrival, and the field has become a stage for football’s truest monsters to turn every game into a horror show for the opposition. I’ll project the top five spookiest wide receivers that any defense can face, from now until the season ends. Let’s see which of these fearsome playmakers can terrify defenses the most.

Slotting in at number five, Nico Collins will remain sidelined until at least week 10 due to a hamstring injury. The Houstan Texans placed Collins on the Injury Reserve list after week five, but he already gained enough yards to remain in the top 10 for receiving yards.

Extensive production in such a short span should really concern defenses.

Moreover, the news of fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs tearing his ACL this past week should boost Collins’s usage even more. In his absence, CJ Stroud will have no other option but to spoon feed Collins’s targets upon his return. Knowing their bond, this connection should continue to bear fruit, regardless of who lines up against him.

Before we get into the top four, I’d like to recognize what some people have nicknamed the “NFLSU.” Louisiana State has continuously poured talent into this league, ranking second to Alabama this year in alumni that actively play in the NFL.

But in my eyes, their most fitting nickname is “Wide Receiver University.” I have selected three Tigers out of my next four talents. At number four is the “WRU’s” most recent graduate Malik Nabers.

His impressive rookie season has shown no signs of slowing down, and that says something when taking his quarterback situation into account. Daniel Jones’s sub-par career has continued again this year, as he accounts for the 26th most TDs and 26th highest Total Quarterback Rating among quarterbacks.

With his freakish athleticism and elite catching ability on weekly display, Nabers has quickly developed into one of the few bright spots on this 2-6 New York Giants squad.

He has the eighth most receptions as of right now, but his volume has been incredible. The former Tiger enters week nine with the second most targets in the league with 73 and only twice has he seen less than 12 targets in a single game.

At this rate, a player at his caliber will continue to feast on defenses, but my worries about his quarterback’s abilities prevent me from putting him any higher.

Up next, CeeDee Lamb has seemingly put a slow start to the season behind him.

Lamb exploded against a competent 49ers defense, achieving season-highs in both catches and yards –– 13 and 146, respectively.

I have similar concerns with him as I do with Nabers, but I also trust Dak Prescott a lot more than Jones. In a mediocre year so far, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find their identity. Without the real presence of a running game, America’s Team has become very one-sided, but Lamb has both the physical talent and IQ to take some serious pressure off the offense.

Hitting the half-season mark, Lamb comes in with the third most receiving yards with 613 and targets with 72. He also has the ninth most receptions with 45. I forecast the Cowboys will rely heavily on him down the stretch, and that he will deliver.

The top two spots belong to two former teammates in college, and more importantly two really good friends. They already lit the league on fire ever since their arrival from Death Valley, racking up numerous accolades and breaking multiple records.

One of those two goes by the nickname “JJettas,” and he has played a major part in the relevance of Minnesota Vikings football. Statistically, Justin Jefferson’s 646 receiving yards and five touchdowns rank second and fourth, respectively.

With a rejuvenated Sam Darnold at the controls, this Vikings offense can burst at any time. Jefferson and Darnold have quickly developed a great connection, and in order for Minnesota to win football games, the Vikings must play through Jefferson.

I believe he’s virtually unguardable, and his talent alone puts him at this spot.

But, I can’t put him higher than Ja’Marr Chase, the league leader in both yards and touchdowns.

Unlike Jefferson, Chase gets the benefit of playing with his former college quarterback, who also happens to be one of the NFL’s best –– Joe Burrow.

Besides that, what pushes Chase over the edge for the rest-of-season best receiver is his strength of schedule. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers have 4 out of 5 stars in the Fantasy Pros metric system, with one star representing the hardest remaining schedule.

Facing defenses like the Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders in the next few weeks should provide plenty of opportunities to ghost the competition, leaving defensive backs grasping at shadows.