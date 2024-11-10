Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 10-16

Make Miniatures in the Gallery

Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.; 855 Commonwealth Ave.

BU students can create their own miniature room based on the art exhibit “1998: Works by Laurie Simmons.” This event will take place at the Stone Gallery in the BU College of Fine Arts where students can view Simmons’ art exhibit to get inspiration.

Immersive Yoga at the WNDR Museum

Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; 500 Washington St.

A yoga event will be held in the Immersive Theater of the WNDR Museum, where attendees of all experience levels can interact with colorful visuals and soundscapes while they learn yoga poses. Tickets are $40, which includes access to the museum after the event.

Soft Star Production at CFA School of Theatre

Thursday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 24; Timing varies; 949 Commonwealth Ave.

Soft Star is a play produced by Tina Esper in collaboration with the College of Fine Arts School of Theatre. The production centers on two best friends who share everything with each other. But as their carefully-made plans unravel, the characters must navigate unexpected truths and challenges. Tickets are $10 for BU students with a student ID.

The Holiday Market at Snowport

Through Sunday, Dec. 29; Timing varies; 100 Seaport Blvd.

The Boston Seaport Holiday Market is an event featuring a wide array of local artisans, vendors and musicians. Visitors can enjoy warm beverages, seasonal treats and handcrafted goods perfect for holiday shopping. Entry is free and extended hours begin Dec. 9, running daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with later hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.