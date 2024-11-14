Local 26 ratifies contract with 3 hotel chains after 2 months of strikes

After more than two months of strikes beginning Sept. 1, workers ratified contracts with Omni Hotels on Oct. 20, Hilton Hotels on Oct. 31 and Marriott Hotels on Nov. 6. These three chains encompass 13 hospitality properties across Boston, according to UNITE HERE Local 26.

“Overall, it was probably the best contract in my 48 years with the Omni hotel,” said Richie Aliferis, a doorman at the Omni Parker House.

UNITE HERE Local 26 represents workers in the hospitality industry in Massachusetts. Negotiations are ongoing, with contracts still in negotiation at more than 20 other properties.

The new contracts include wage increases, continued healthcare plans, increases in pension plan contributions, two paid days for job training and job security programs ensuring severance and job replacement, which Aliferis said were the union’s five core demands.

“People were living from week to week. Now, people can save,” Aliferis said. “People can have money to send their children to college or to buy a house.”

Additionally, workers will receive a fund for child and elder care, job protection in the case of incarceration when found not guilty, two hours to vote on election days and Juneteenth as a holiday.

Aliferis said the Boston community was very supportive of the union and its workers.

“We were so proud that people in the neighborhood, people in the community, they were supporting us,” Aliferis said. “They were bringing us food, pizza, and they were giving room attendants money. It was so great that we had the community to help us.”

The union received support from local politicians such as Mayor Michelle Wu, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Maura Healey and Boston City Council, namely Councilor Ed Flynn.

“They were out there on the line with us,” said Zalinda Singh, a hostess of nine years at the Berkshires restaurant in the Hilton Boston Logan Airport. “There were times where it almost brought you to tears because you’re like, ‘Wow.’ You’re here, and you’re seeing what’s going on, and they’re fighting. They were helping the big fight.”

Singh said it was the first strike the Hilton workers participated in.

“At first, it was scary because … we’ve never had to go through a strike,” Singh said. “But then during it, the few weeks in, we saw the solidarity of the group, and the faith stood strong.”

Singh said many of her family members are service workers, with some working at hotels that participated in the strikes.

“It’s been a big thing because my family, as well as my husband’s family, immigrated here many years ago,” Singh said. “We’re union strong.”

Paul Ades, senior vice president and assistant general counsel for Hilton, wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press that Hilton is “pleased to have reached a new labor agreement” with the union.

“We believe this agreement is beneficial to our valued Team Members and to our hotels,” Ades wrote. “We look forward to welcoming our Team Members back to work and continuing to provide our guests with our signature hospitality.”

Workers at local Marriott hotels were preparing for an open-ended strike. However, after Omni and Hilton signed new contracts with union workers, Marriott quickly followed suit.

For Manith Yin, a health club attendant of 10 years at the Renaissance Seaport, the wage increase and the continuation of healthcare plans included in the contracts were of utmost importance. She said the health insurance covered two of her husband’s surgeries without requiring co-pays.

“The grocery bill went up, the electricity bill went up, everything went up,” Yin said. “I have three children. I need the money to afford all this.”

Aliferis said the strikes were vital towards the union securing a “phenomenal” contract.

“If you want to get your true, real demands, you have to go on strike,” Aliferis said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said Omni Hotels contracts were ratified on Oct. 21, not Oct. 20. The article has been updated to reflect this change.