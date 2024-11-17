Things to do this week in Boston: Nov. 18-24

Dungeons and Dragons Night at Trident Booksellers

Monday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Trident Booksellers & Cafe; 338 Newbury St., Boston

Trident Booksellers and Cafe will host “a night of adventure” that explores the “Dungeons and Dragons” universe. Sponsored by Fight the Exposition, a group dedicated to providing D&D experience for all levels of players. The night will feature a beginner’s table,is for 18+ and tickets cost $25.

Partner Dance Lesson at Loretta’s Last Call

Monday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Loretta’s Last Call; 1 Lansdowne St., Boston

Two-step over to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway to hone in on your country dance skills this week. Lessons are offered for the first hour, and then the floor opens to social dancing. Some of the styles taught are Country Two-Step, Country Swing and others. Prior experience is not required, and the event is free through the RSVP.

Free Fiber Arts Shop Night

Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Artisan’s Asylum; 96 Holton St., Boston

For those interested in fiber arts, Artisan Asylum’s monthly Fiber Arts Shop Night offers the opportunity to indulge in community and crafting.

World Philosophy Day Celebration at New Acropolis Boston

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; New Acropolis Boston; 2000 Massachusetts Ave., Suite #3, 2nd Floor, Cambridge

Celebrate World Philosophy Day at the New Acropolis Boston in Cambridge. The evening will dive into the core of philosophy and explore how stoicism can “reconnect us to our common humanity.” Tickets for the event are free.

Vinyl Night at the Pearl

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.; The Pearl, 20b District Ave., Boston

Head to South Bay for an evening full of groove. Anyone with an interest in vinyl — avid collector or not — is invited to indulge in the music scene and socialize with others vinyl-fanatics. Drinks will be available and general admission is free.