Letter from the Editor: Thank you and farewell

It was a Sunday afternoon in April, and my good friend Bella Chiarieri and I were on our way out of my dorm room at 1019 Commonwealth Ave.

I heard my phone buzz and saw an email offering me the role of editor-in-chief of The Daily Free Press for the fall 2024 semester. I read the first paragraph and immediately fell to my knees in the hallway. I looked up at Bella and said, “I got it.”

When I applied to be features editor almost exactly a year earlier, I received a very different email. I came back to my Claflin Hall dorm room and opened my door in tears to my roommate — and current managing co-editor — Siena Griffin. We spent the rest of the day on the floor of our small dorm room, as Siena reassured me I wasn’t a failure because I didn’t get the position.

I spent the fall 2023 semester as an associate features editor for the second time. I ended that semester by reapplying for features editor, but I was instead asked to become the inaugural investigative editor. In that role, I shared a desk with a new face, who would soon become one of my favorite people and the other third of our Top 3: Managing Co-Editor Andrew DiBiasio.

To sum up my semester as editor-in-chief in one letter is a complex task. I want to start off by giving thanks to every single one of you. Whether you’re an editor, reporter, photographer or reader, I couldn’t write this letter without your great work and support.

However, I must give my biggest thanks to the managing editors who have stuck by my side the entire semester: Siena and Andrew.

Siena and Andrew were my rocks. Not only are they my best friends, but they’re the best editors I know. They’re strong in grammar and AP Style, perfect to bounce ideas off of and supportive when you need them most. Andrew is an expert at first-person voice, while Siena’s features background is imperative in all sections.

I seriously don’t know what I’m going to do without them next semester when we’re 10,559.57 miles apart. Thank you both for everything.

A month after our current editorial board formed, we published our orientation issue. Layout Co-Editors Lily Bailey and Aayushi Datta worked tirelessly the whole last week of May to put the issue together. One of the most exciting parts of this issue was the debut of our new games section. Our Master of Games Gracie Rohde curated two mini crosswords and a news quiz each week, along with a big crossword for every print of the semester.

We also introduced a new documentary section, and documentary editor Leire Garrogerricaechebarria worked to create the most innovative long-form videos I’ve ever seen. In that same vein, multimedia editor Ali Cook also transformed our Instagram strategy, posting less so we could instead highlight the day’s best stories. Thanks to the work of Ali and her team, we reached 5,000 Instagram followers before Thanksgiving break.

Our second print edition came out during the second week of school. The front page featured an interview with new Boston University President Melissa Gilliam from Campus Co-Editors Kayla Baltazar and Crystal Yormick. Kayla and Crystal did a phenomenal job finding unique stories on our campus this entire semester.

After our second print, we collaborated with The Boston Hockey Blog on our annual hockey issue. It was a great opportunity to work directly with talented sports writers. Thank you to Mitch Fink, Brendan Nordstrom, Sam Robb O’Hagan, Eli Cloutier and Annika Morris for all of your hard work on that issue.

Sports Editor Chloe Cramutola worked overtime for weeks to edit the stories for the hockey edition. It all paid off — the issue was perfect. Meanwhile, podcast editor James Buckeser consistently edited BHB’s podcast while simultaneously curating episodes for The Daily Free Pod.

For our fourth print, Crystal worked with Investigative Editor Maya Mitchell on a follow-up from last semester on holding the University accountable. Maya has continued to do so the entire semester, reporting on everything from campus safety to the ending of Ph.D. humanity programs.

As November began, all eyes were on the election. City Co-Editors Lauren Albano and Sam Genzer worked tirelessly all throughout election week. We published six stories on Election Day alone, which was a herculean effort. Our election-themed print issue would not have been possible without this dedication from Lauren and Sam.

An unsung hero this semester has been our graphics editor Lila Baltaxe, who is the best copy editor we have and always picks up on our mistakes. Lila also created our amazing graphic for the election issue’s front page.

Every section contributed to the election issue, including lifestyle, run by Corinne Davidson, who published two great stories for the issue — a review of the film “The Apprentice” and “Ask Abby (or Analise)” on the importance of politics in a relationship. Opinion Co-Editors Addison Schmidt and Hailey Pitcher also worked on my favorite editorial from this semester about the threat of media polarization to our democracy.

Throughout the last several months, Photo Co-Editors Kate Kotlyar and Holly Gustavsen consistently collaborated with several sections and tagged along to news events, to bring stunning galleries and photos to the FreeP.

The features section produced the most interesting stories about our campus and local community. Arts and Community Editor Sana Muneer focused on publishing more profiles, such as one of a BU student who travels 170 miles to get to class. Meanwhile, Business and Science Editor Macie Parker focused on the broader BU community to cover issues such as a new on-campus housing development.

Sana and Kayla will be next semester’s managing co-editors, and last spring’s sports editor, Brendan Galvin, will be our next editor-in-chief. While I’m sad to see this semester end, I’m excited to see the incredible things they will accomplish.

Thank you to former Editors-in-Chief Andrew Burke-Stevenson and Chloe Patel and my board buddy Jenny Lambert for helping me out this semester more times than I can count.

For the first time of my college career, I’ll be taking a step away from the FreeP — all the way to Sydney, Australia, where I’ll be spending my next semester.

But I’ll never forget the broken website, our candy salads or someone throwing a brick through our office door. Our semester was nothing short of eventful — and full of police reports.

Peace,

Mara