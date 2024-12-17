After NCAA Tournament appearance, Casey Brown steps down as women’s soccer head coach

After three years as head coach of the Boston University women’s soccer team, Casey Brown resigned from her position last Friday, effective immediately.

Brown, who graduated from BU in 2010, returned to her alma mater in June 2022 as only the second head coach in program history after stints at Holy Cross and the University of Pennsylvania.

During her three-year tenure, the Terriers reached the Patriot League semifinals as many times, maintaining a conference record above .500 and an overall record of 24-23-14.

This past season, the team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

In total, Brown spent 10 years with the BU women’s soccer program: first as a student-athlete then an award-winning assistant coach under former head coach Nancy Feldman from 2013-15 before eventually taking the role herself.

As a player, Brown started and appeared in 62 games, one more than she had under her belt as head coach. She was named an NSCAA All-American athlete her senior year and received Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and all-region honors in each season from 2007 to 2009.

BU Athletics has no further comment regarding the resignation.