Raising Cane’s on West Campus temporarily closed due to foul odor

The Raising Cane’s on West Campus temporarily closed its doors following reports of a foul odor in the restaurant.

“This location is operated out of a building that was built in 1916 and in need of what qualifies as routine municipality maintenance, for which we’re working closely with the city to address,” a Raising Cane’s spokesperson wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press.

The Boston Inspectional Services Department received an anonymous complaint on Dec. 17 reporting a foul odor in the establishment at 949 Commonwealth Ave., which resulted in an inspection by the ISD Health Division.

“Upon arrival, the Health Inspector observed a strong and pervasive smell within the premises and promptly initiated an inspection,” Lisa Timberlake, director of publicity at ISD, wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press.

Timberlake wrote the person in charge of the Raising Cane’s location said they were aware of the odor and attempted to address the issue, including bringing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors and plumbers to service their systems.

According to the Dec. 17 inspection report, efforts to remove the odor were insufficient, and the health inspector instructed the PIC to voluntarily close the restaurant to thoroughly clean and disinfect the building.

A re-inspection of the establishment was conducted on Dec. 30 to determine its operational status. The health inspector wrote in the Dec. 30 report there was paper on the windows and a sign posted indicating the store was closed.

“I observed a side door that was ajar and entered the business’ common area dining room, I called out to identify myself to no answer,” the health inspector wrote. “I observed food was present in the business with bread on racks in the kitchen, and a foul odor was apparent in the dining room.”

No Raising Cane’s employees or owners were present, and the health inspector left a Nuisance Notice on the counter stating their concerns, and provided contact information.

The establishment will remain closed until further notice, and another inspection by the ISD Health Division will be scheduled once all issues are resolved.

“We’re planning to reopen between January 10 and 12 and look forward to continuing to serve students and customers,” the Raising Cane’s spokesperson wrote.

Raising Cane’s is one of the few restaurants on West Campus that accepts Boston University dining points, making it popular among students.

“I spent most of my dining points at that Cane’s location,” said Thomas Rusk, a freshman who lives in Rich Hall. “It’s definitely a good social spot for people who live on West Campus to go late at night. It’s just so convenient.”

However, the temporary closure has changed Rusk’s perceptions of this location.

“It’ll definitely be a little weird, even if it reopens,” Rusk said. “The whole odor thing is a bit concerning, so it might make me a little more hesitant to go there as often.”

Freshman Maya Zubrinsky said she believes the issue will be addressed sufficiently.

“[The odor] concerns me a little, but not to the point where I wouldn’t go back,” Zubrinsky said. “I have trust that something will be figured out.”