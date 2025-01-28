Anete Adler’s career performance ends women’s basketball losing streak

Junior forward Anete Adler scored a career-high 19 points, going 9-12 from the field to propel Boston University women’s basketball to a 52-49 home win over Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon.

“[I’m] so proud of this team. Obviously we’ve had some lows this season, [but] every game is a new opportunity to get a turning point,” said BU (8-12, 2-7 Patriot League) Head Coach Melissa Graves. “We were really motivated coming in [to this game].”

Adler noted her developing presence on the court.

“It’s been a long ride,” she said. “I had a big injury, and getting that confidence has been a rocky road, but thanks to my teammates mostly, I get the confidence.”

Crusader guard Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly led Holy Cross (14-6, 7-2 PL) with 14 points, supported by forward Lindsay Berger and guard Kaitlyn Flanagan, who scored 13 and 12 points respectively.

The game began with both teams struggling offensively. It wasn’t until the 6:48 mark when the first basket was scored—senior guard Alex Giannaros sinking a three-pointer to break the ice.

The Crusaders quickly responded, beginning a 6-0 run, Donnelly landing all six.

As the first quarter unfolded, the Terriers began to find their rhythm, the remainder of the opening frame a competitive back-and-forth. The Crusaders finished strong, however, leading 12-9 after the first.

The second quarter featured an early 7-0 run from Holy Cross that forced BU, trailing 19-11, to call a timeout. Down by as many as 10 points, the Terriers found themselves in a familiar position — playing catch-up.

The Terriers fought hard to end the first half, down by just four.

The third quarter began with intensity for the Terriers. 46 seconds in, sophomore guard Audrey Ericksen drained a three-pointer to pull the Terriers within one point.

The Terriers built on their growing momentum, establishing a two-point lead at the close of the quarter.

The final ten minutes played out as a nearly even duel, the teams trading baskets and neither leading by more than four points.

As the game reached its climax, with only 72 seconds left to play, Adler pushed BU ahead 46-45 with a pair of layups.

“I’m glad I made those shots,” Adler said. “Because if I didn’t, I’d be devastated. It gives me more confidence in the future.”

A clear showcase of her value to the team, Giannaros struck back for the Terriers after Holy Cross made a dent in their lead. A mid-range shot and a successful stint at the free-throw line put the game far enough out of reach for the Turnpike Trophy rivals, solidified by a final free throw from Adler in a career showing for the junior.

With this hard-fought win, the Terriers look to their final half of conference play, starting with a home game against Loyola Maryland on Saturday at 5 p.m.