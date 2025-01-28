Boston City Council proposes sugary drink tax to address health inequities

Boston City Councilor Sharon Durkan proposed a new tax on sugar-sweetened beverages Jan. 15, aiming to combat the disproportionate impact of diet-related diseases on low-income residents.

The bill, which is co-sponsored by Councilors Henry Santana and Gabriela Coletta Zapata, seeks to reduce consumption of sugary drinks while generating significant revenue for community programs.

​​If approved, the proposed $0.02-per-ounce tax could fund programs addressing diet-related health inequities, according to a Jan. 11 blog post by Durkan.

Zapata wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press that the policy has the potential to advance health, equity and economic stability in Boston, especially for marginalized communities.

“We know the devastating impact of preventable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity,” Zapata wrote. “Sugar-sweetened beverages are a significant driver of these outcomes, and cities like Philadelphia, Oakland, and Seattle have demonstrated that targeted taxes can reduce consumption, improve public health, and generate revenue for essential programs.”

Justin White, a health economist and professor at Boston University’s School of Public Health, said similar policies in other cities have demonstrated success, making the proposed tax potentially effective.

In a study published last year, White and his team analyzed the impact of sugary drink taxes in various cities. They found that such measures led to an average of a 33% increase in sugary drink prices and a corresponding average of 33% decrease in purchases.

However, White said the tax can disproportionately affect people of color and marginalized communities.

“In Boston, Black and Hispanic residents tend to drink much more [sugary drinks],” White said. “There’s a concern that they’re going to pay more in taxes.”

But, because of the increased revenue from a Boston soda tax, more money could be allocated for these communities with certain programs, White said.

“In other cities that have implemented city-level sugary drink taxes, they have oftentimes used those revenues for nutrition education or health programs or for early childhood investments,” White said. “The taxes could benefit those more marginalized communities if the revenues are targeted towards those sorts of investments.”

While some councilors support the proposed tax, others, like Councilor Edward Flynn, expressed concerns.

“Now is not the time for another tax in Boston,” he wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press.

“Before we even consider another tax on residents and businesses, we must first demonstrate fiscal discipline and responsibility,” Flynn wrote.

Councilor Julia Mejia said she supports the health goals of the tax, but encourages other council members to consider residents’ opinions, according to WBUR.

A public hearing will be scheduled to discuss the initiative further, though no date has been set.