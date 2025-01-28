Boston City Hall named historical landmark despite controversial appearance

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Landmark Commission designated Boston City Hall as an official historic landmark on Jan. 24 despite the building’s criticism from the public.

Constructed in 1968, the building is known for its brutalist architecture and has garnered a range of opinions with some calling for it to be torn down, City Councilor Sharon Durkan wrote in a statement on Jan. 15.

The designation of its status as a landmark was first initiated in 2007 but was not voted on until last year. It was signed by Wu on Dec. 12 and passed automatically “since it was not acted upon within thirty days,” Durkan, the Chair of the Committee on Planning, Development and Transportation, wrote.

“I am proud that we are preserving and protecting this landmark,” Durkan wrote. “Boston City Hall is not just a place — it’s an idea, a catalyst, and a home for all who serve our great city.”

During a speech on Jan. 24, Durkan said City Hall holds significance as a symbol of connection to the city’s residents.

“Boston City Hall is more than just a government building,” she said. “It symbolizes the city’s long-standing dedication to democracy and civic participation.”

Since its designation as a historic landmark, City Hall has been criticized for its appearance.

Stella Saglimbeni, a student at Boston University, said she does not find the building visually appealing.

“They’ve got to fix up this aesthetic,” Saglimbeni said. “There’s probably some historical significance, but it’s a little ugly.”

Similarly, Ellie Moffat, a Boston-area student, said City Hall should be made “prettier,” considering its standing as one of the ugliest buildings.

In 2023, Boston City Hall was ranked as the second ugliest building in the world, according to Buildworld.

Amy Viens, who recently moved to Boston, said although City Hall is “not the most aesthetic building” to her, its purpose is more significant.

“For a government building, it’s more about function than fashion, so I don’t know if it’s fair to judge its exterior,” Viens said.

Not only has the exterior been criticized, but the interior has as well.

Councilor Ed Flynn wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press that while he supports the landmarking, he believes the building lacks accessibility.

Flynn wrote there is a recurring issue of escalators being out of service for prolonged periods of time — an issue for seniors and those with disabilities.

“We must review the building and make necessary upgrades and infrastructure improvements to ensure that all neighbors can fully access all floors, departments, and meeting rooms,” Flynn wrote.

Despite criticism, Durkan wrote this designation will be celebrated across the country, as it is “architecturally and locally significant.”

During the summer, the City Council plans to celebrate the designation with the American Conference on Architecture and Design, she wrote.

“It’s a moment to reflect on how this building has shaped conversations about urban renewal, accessibility, and preservation while serving as a bold architectural and cultural icon.”