East to West (COVID-19 Update #3): March 27, 2020

by Justin Tang


Join us for East to West’s continuing special coronavirus coverage. This week, we’ll discuss the first cases of COVID-19 on the Charles River Campus, BU’s decision to postpone the Class of 2020’s Commencement, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Michelle Tian

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Samantha Kizner, Victoria Bond, Melissa Ellin, Allison Pirog, Jennifer Suryadjaja, Vanessa Kjeldsen, Miriam Fauzia, Ellie Yeo

MUSIC: “Decisions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

