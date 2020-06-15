To the Class of 2024: Our Welcome to You

Welcome, Class of 2024! We here at The Daily Free Press, Boston University’s independent student newspaper, put together an issue devoted to providing you with all you need to know as you enter your journey as a BU student and Boston resident in an era of uncertainty.
CAMPUS
A preview of campus news coverage: Fall 2020
BU student organizations for every niche
OneBU’s plans for Student Government
How best to get around campus
CITY
How Massachusetts is maintaining public safety mid-pandemic
A look at current Mass. politics amid pandemic and partisan turmoil
What defines Boston: a look at history and culture
Boston Bucket List
FEATURES
Campus traditions to partake in
How to navigate BU’s social media communities
How various BU departments are tackling the pandemic
Where to get your live music fix in Boston
Black-owned businesses across Boston
Boston restaurants to look forward to this Fall
SPORTS
State of the Terriers: 2020-21
Empty stands will provide unusual experience for all BU sports
BU club sports teams reflect on uncertainties for Fall season
How Boston sports will rebound after the pandemic
Ways to stay in shape while public gyms remain closed
OPINION
The Next Four Years: The lessons you aren’t expecting to learn
Culture Shock: College isn’t always like the movies
Canceled: Dear College Freshmen
EDITORIAL: BU’s poor communication overshadows its meaningful intentions
BLOG
Making friends when orientation is online
Adjusting to college during a pandemic is difficult, but don’t despair
How to be inclusive of minorities and acknowledge your privilege on campus
Tolerating your college roommate
Things to do in Boston while social distancing