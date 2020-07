In this first ever episode of East to West – Conversations, E2W contributors Justin Tang and Michelle Tian join Howard Thurman Center Associate Director Pedro Falci at the new renovated location of the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground to discuss the renovation and how Dr. Thurman’s legacy lives on.

This episode originally aired July 24, 2020. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.