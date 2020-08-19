What will be open on campus this Fall and when

As part of modified campus life this Fall, certain dining options on campus will be either fully unavailable for students or operate on a new schedule. Here’s what’s open on campus.

Dining Halls:

Since Aug. 15, the Warren Towers and West Campus dining rooms have been open Saturday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Marciano Commons will open Aug. 22 with the same hours, and on Aug. 29, all three on-campus dining halls will open every day following the same service timeframes.

Although dining halls will be open during the move-in period, students will not be able to dine in until Aug. 31, and must take their meals to-go until then.

Fresh Fuel at Granby Commons at Hillel is scheduled to open Aug. 31. However, students arriving to campus before then can request kosher meals via email 48 hours in advance for pick-up at Warren Towers.

On-Campus Restaurants:

The number of available restaurants and to-go eateries on campus have also been reduced for the Fall semester. Currently available via GrubHub are Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dunkin’ at Buick Street Market and Basho Express at Warren Towers.

Students can also order from Domino’s Pizza and pay with Dining Points upon delivery as they have been able to in previous years.

Breadwinners at Questrom School of Business will open Aug. 31. Einstein Brothers Bagels in the basement of the College of Arts and Sciences building will open Sept. 2 for pick-up through the GrubHub app.

As of Aug. 22, the Starbucks locations at Warren Towers and Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square will also be open. Both of these locations accept BU Dining Points.

George Sherman Union Dining:

Beginning Sept. 2, all restaurants in the newly renovated GSU will be open for pickup through the GrubHub app except for The Market, according to BU spokesperson Colin Riley. However, The Market’s menu will be available during the Fall at Open Kitchen.

Off-Campus Restaurants:

In addition to on-campus dining options, several restaurants around campus that do not accept dining or convenience points will be open this Fall with modifications.

Noodle Street — located between East and central campus — is open for takeout and delivery, along with the popular East Campus restaurant UBURGER. Kaju Tofu House is only available for takeout orders at this time.

Pavement Coffeehouse across from Marsh Plaza is open for takeout only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next door, Nud Pob Thai Cuisine is open for takeout, delivery and normal dine-in seating.

In West Campus, Life Alive Organic Cafe and Otto Pizza are open for takeout and no-contact delivery. Sunset Cantina is currently closed.

Closed for the Semester:

In addition to what’s available, here are some dining locations students will be missing this Fall.

Closed for Fall 2020 is Bay State Underground — located in the basement of Marciano Commons — Fuller’s BU Pub, Charles River Bread Co. at Buick Street Market, Healthy Blends and the School of Law Café.