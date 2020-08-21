East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: August 21, 2020

by Justin Tang

Happy Friday! Today on East to West, we cover a staff email detailing compliance to campus health regulations, what happens if you test positive for COVID-19 on campus, and how local businesses are balancing safety and sustainability with take-out materials.

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Michelle Tian, Katrina Liu, Ellie Yeo

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Chloe Liu, Jane Avery, Melissa Ellin, Daniel Kool

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

