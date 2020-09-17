Campus mailrooms face student grievances over package, hiring delays

Since the start of the semester, Boston University’s residential mailrooms have received scrutiny from students over claims of longer than usual wait times for packages, a lack of response to job applications and confusion over reduced hours.

BU Housing, which oversees student mail, did not comment on inquiries regarding package and hiring delays. A Housing administrator instead requested all inquiries be sent to BU spokesperson Colin Riley.

Riley said in a phone call that on-campus mailrooms are working hard to get students their packages in a timely manner. When move-in started, however, a surge of packages coming in had caused delays, he said.

“I think they’re right on track now, or they are addressing a backlog as we speak,” Riley said, “if it’s not already completely addressed.”

The number of mailroom staff members has also been reduced due to social distancing mandates, Riley said. Fewer students in on-campus housing means less mail should be arriving, so there is now lower demand for mail workers.

“For mailroom operations, as with every other operation at the University during the pandemic, physical distancing is necessary,” Riley wrote in an email before the call. “This impacts staff headcount.”

Riley said it’s possible that all student worker positions have been filled, or that the hiring procedure may still be ongoing.

“Patience, which, as everything with this new normal, is also always welcomed and appreciated,” Riley said.

Rohun Yarala, a junior in the College of Engineering, said he applied for a mailroom position sometime before Aug. 31, but has still not heard back. He filled out the mailroom’s official application, which was sent from a mailroom worker via email.

Yarala added that he is in a comfortable position financially because he has a separate job, but he believes it’s poor form to remain unresponsive to prospective workers.

“If they didn’t have any space, they could at least be like, ‘Sorry, we don’t have any space,’” Yarala said. “A lot of other people I know who applied, they applied because they don’t have any other job on campus. And especially with a lot of places closed and a lot of places running in limited capacity and there are less jobs to offer.”

Mailrooms are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to the BU Mail web page.

From Aug. 15 to Sept. 1, however, the hours differed. During that time period, mailrooms were open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, according to an email from BU Mail.

Karina Mihura, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, said she faced confusion when the mailroom hours changed about a week after she moved in.

“It was just really frustrating,” Mihura said, “trying to figure out when I can actually pick up my package.”

Mihura also said the email notification students receive from the mailroom when their package is processed is coming days later this semester compared to previous semesters.

“I have the Amazon App and it says it’s delivered,” Mihura said. “But then I don’t get the official email till two days later. I tried going in before the email, and then they told me to go back.”

Jan Soto, a sophomore in the College of Communication, said he had received confirmation that a package he ordered was dropped off by the delivery company, but has not received notice from the BU mailroom.

“I ordered a package a while back, like two or three weeks ago,” Soto said. “Still haven’t gotten it. They said that it arrived. I got an email from UPS, but I didn’t get an email from the mailroom.”

Soto said he is not upset about the situation, and that he understands the mailroom is doing the best it can.

“They’re trying to keep the campus safe,” Soto said. “I wouldn’t be mad at it.”

CAS junior Forest Gandler said more can be done to streamline the process, like hiring more staff.

“Then, the system itself becomes more efficient,” Gandler said. “You’ll have more people working and it just creates a stronger, better community.”