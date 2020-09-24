Rat populations increase in Boston neighborhoods

Residents are reporting an uptick in rat infestations throughout several Boston neighborhoods as the pandemic shifts food waste into residential areas.

At a Tuesday hearing, city councilors blamed the rise in infestations on closures of local restaurants that traditionally serve as food sources for pests, prompting rodent populations to venture out of Downtown, as well as ongoing issues of illegal trash dumping.

“It’s not only emotionally distressing, but it’s also potentially a public health issue,” Councilor Liz Breadon said during the hearing. Breadon co-sponsored the initial hearing order in August with Councilor Ed Flynn.

Rats can carry ticks and mites that spread illnesses like Lyme disease and scrub typhus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. In May, the CDC issued a warning that restaurant closures could lead to “aggressive rodent behavior” as populations seek out new food sources.

Breadon, who represents the region containing Allston and Brighton, added that although rats are a perennial problem in her district, populations are even greater this year.

Leo Boucher, assistant commissioner of the City’s Inspectional Services Department said these new infestations are not limited to neighborhoods with historically high rat populations.

“We saw an uptick in complaints in some of the other, smaller neighborhoods,” Boucher said. “In Charlestown, we saw an increase. Not major, but we did see an increase.”

He added that the City has been addressing new infestations before the onset of the pandemic.

“This pandemic fell right in the middle of a rodent breeding season … so the numbers were naturally increased,” Boucher said. “Operationally, we were chasing it from the outset.”

While the primary cause of rising rat populations is a greater presence of food waste, Boucher said, a number of other factors have exacerbated the issue.

“We’ve had mild winters for the past couple of years,” he said, “which have certainly played a role.”

Colder temperatures typically reduce rat populations prior to the spring breeding season, keeping the population consistent.

Shortages of dry ice brought on by efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine also reduced the City’s ability to address infestations in public spaces during the summer. Boucher said that since 2018, Boston has increasingly utilized dry ice, which sublimates into poisonous carbon dioxide, as a means of eradicating burrows.

Lori Harrington, general manager at Wildlife X Team, a New Hampshire pest control company, said increased rat populations can have an ecological ripple effect, triggering population growth in other pests.

“We’re going to have a bigger problem with raccoons with an increase in the rat and mouse population, because the racoons feed off of the rats and the mice,” Harrington said. “It just keeps going along the food chain.”

Harrington added that addressing rat populations falls largely on personal responsibility among residents — a sentiment echoed throughout Tuesday’s hearing by Councilor Kenzie Bok, whose district includes Boston University and the Fenway neighborhood.

“It’s really a collective issue,” Bok said during the hearing. “It’s collective in the sense that we need the City and the great folks who are here today, and then we also need to get the word out to all of our neighbors, both businesses and residential, about how to best take care of trash.”

Over the summer, Boucher estimated that ISD distributed three times the usual amount of informational material regarding waste disposal, adding that education has become a key component of the City’s pest prevention.

In the meantime, Boucher said, residents should ensure their trash receptacles are well-sealed and monitored for holes. Additionally, residents should continue to report rat infestations both to the City and to their neighbors and landlords.

He also said residents should not abstain from reporting rats in their neighborhood over worries about being penalized for improper trash disposal.

“Our sanitary code is remedial, not punitive,” Boucher said. “Our primary responsibility is to eradicate the problem. It’s not to drag people into court, it’s not to drag people into hearings.”

As restaurants reopen, rat populations may return to pre-pandemic levels, but some pest control experts, including Harrington, are concerned about the potentially lasting effects of new infestations.

“Has Pandora’s box been opened? I mean, that’s ultimately going to be the question,” Harrington said. She added that the issue of improper trash disposal, while worsened, was ultimately not caused by the pandemic.

“That’s a human problem,” she said. “Is that going to change?”