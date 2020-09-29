Blaming the Messenger (Episode 1): The Media Presidency and Nixon’s “The Press is the Enemy”

President Donald Trump’s near-daily attacks against the news media have become a staple of presidential politics. But how on earth did we get to this point? Join The Daily Free Press as we analyze the historical precedents that led to Trump’s attitude toward the press today, beginning with the president who started it all: Richard Nixon.

Hosted by Jackson Machesky. Voice work provided by Abbey McCracken and Daniel Multz. Fact-checking and script editing by Jackson Machesky, Angela Yang, Sarah Readdean, and Justin Tang. Editing by Justin Tang. Original music by Jackson Machesky. Thanks to BU Professors Chris Daly and Bruce Schulman for inspiring the idea behind this podcast. Funding and support provided by The Daily Free Press.