SHS flu clinics postponed due to short vaccine supply

Boston University Student Health Services postponed Wednesday’s flu clinic due to short vaccine supply as students try to meet the Massachusetts mandate that all students obtain a flu shot by Dec. 31.

Instead, the next clinics will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

In an email statement written by SHS and forwarded to The Daily Free Press by BU spokesperson Colin Riley, the department wrote that the delay was unexpected because the vaccines are ordered in advance, the number of which is based on past years’ demand.

SHS had placed an order of 5,500 doses in February to be administered this year.

“There was not a shortage at the time we were required to order the vaccine,” the email stated. “But, due to unusual circumstances with [COVID-19] and the expectation more may seek to get flu vaccine[s] this year, doctors and pharmacies are requesting more vaccine[s], so shortages and delays have occurred.”

BU will receive more shipments of vaccines in October, SHS wrote, and does not have set dates for shipments after that.

SHS has clinics scheduled for October and November, according to the email, and plan to schedule more when vaccine shipments come in. For updates, SHS wrote that students should follow its Instagram page, @bustudenthealth, where clinic dates are posted.

Massachusetts public health officials issued a statewide mandate Aug. 19 requiring all students under the age of 30 to get the flu shot this influenza season. College students living on campus must receive the flu shot before Dec. 31.

For BU students however, the deadline is closer. Undergraduates must update their immunization information by Nov. 29 and graduate students by Nov. 21 in order to register for next semester’s classes.

SHS ordered an additional 2,500 vaccine doses in August, but they will not arrive until at least December, after the BU’s deadline for registration has passed. The date of shipment is not confirmed.

“There are always the possibility of delays,” SHS wrote, “as we are dependent on outside suppliers.”

Whether through BU or an outside clinic, Riley said he recommends students get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Students can register for a flu clinic through SHS on Patient Connect. The shot costs $40, according to Patient Connect, and is covered under BU’s Student Health Insurance Plan, according to the email.

CVS, Walgreens and Boston’s hospitals are among the locations offering flu clinics in the city. Students who choose to obtain their flu shot off campus must upload proof of it to Patient Connect.

Riley said getting the flu shot is simple and benefits everyone, including those who are unable to get the vaccine.

“It is a very minor task to comply with,” Riley said. “Herd immunity protects the community.”

College of Communication junior Sara Segal said she has never gotten a flu shot before, but will be getting the vaccine soon.

“I understand why I have to get it and I’m going to get it because it’s for the benefit of others,” Segal said. “This year is different than any other year because you … don’t want to clog up doctor’s offices when other people need it more than you.”

College of Arts and Sciences freshman Emily Schwartz said she will likely get her flu shot at CVS this year, partly because of limited availability at SHS.

“The dates for doing it from the school are really short,” Schwartz said. “It’s also expensive through the school. It’s interesting that they’re requiring it but not offering it for free.”

Jane Avery contributed to the reporting of this article.