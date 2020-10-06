Blaming the Messenger (Episode 2): Ford’s Cordiality and Carter’s Ambivalence

In this week’s episode of Blaming the Messenger, The Daily Free Press discusses the failure of the Ford and Carter administrations to adequately respond to negative media coverage, which ultimately doomed their administrations.

