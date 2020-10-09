East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Oct. 9, 2020

by Justin Tang

Today, we’ll cover extra steps for voters in isolation/quarantine housing, a professional fraternity under scrutiny for an unofficial gathering, young people causing an uptick in Boston coronavirus cases, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Edward Sturm

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Nellie Maloney, Michelle Tian, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Katarzyna Jezak, Isabella Abraham, Jeromey Russ,  Allison Pirog, Daniel Kool, Jun Li

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

