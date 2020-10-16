East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Oct. 16, 2020

by Justin Tang

On today’s edition of East to West, we cover the continued impact of COVID-19 on local businesses and restaurants, BU’s new community safety and engagement team, a local group of tenants demanding eviction protection, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu, Michelle Tian, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Angela Yang, Nick Kolev, Nathan Lederman, Anne Jonas, Allison Pirog, Madison Mercado, Emily Stevenson 

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

