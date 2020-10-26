East to West: Oct. 26, 2020

Today on East to West, we cover the formation of lines outside of BU COVID-19 testing sites, the closure of the Kenmore Starbucks location, local restaurants bracing for colder weather during COVID-19, and more.
FEATURING: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Jackson Machesky
WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Michelle Tian, Mia Parker, Nellie Maloney, Katrina Liu
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Emily Stevenson, Melissa Ellin, Julia Ermi, Allison Pirog, Daniel Kool, Nathan Lederman, Jun Li
