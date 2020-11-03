StuGov vets potential petition for more days off during Spring, pursues BU approval of Credit-No Credit

Boston University Student Government proposed Monday night a petition asking BU for new days off scattered throughout the Spring semester and discussed plans to gain University support for a Credit-No Credit renewal this Fall.

Sen. Savannah Majarwitz, a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, introduced the potential petition, which requests three to five non-consecutive days off during Spring.

“It is 44 days that we would go straight through school without a break,” Majarwitz said. “And this impacts, I think, not just students’ mental health, but also our professors’ mental health.”

The petition was well-received by other members of StuGov, including Sen. Sum Yue Guan, who said it could have a potential positive impact on students. Guan, a sophomore in the College of Fine Arts, said she evacuated twice in one month due to California wildfires, and that other students might face similar situations during the semester.

“I’m very, very sure there’s probably plenty of other [Learn from Anywhere] students out there who would love to take some time off and just focus on home life,” Guan said. “They could take care of who they need to take care of and take care of themselves as well.”

The evening continued with an update on Senate Resolution 006, which endorses intercollegiate demands for a Credit-No Credit grading policy this semester.

A team of senators began talks with the deans of each college and members of the Faculty Council in an attempt to gain their written approval before going to the Office of the Provost, according to Sen. Ezra Bale, a senior in the College of Communication.

Dean Natalie McKnight of the College of General Studies has had previous conversations with Morrison about this issue “for quite some time,” Bale said, but the idea has repeatedly been rejected.

McKnight told one StuGov senator on Monday she “does not believe that it is reasonable to officially back this initiative,” according to Bale, and that she expects other deans to express the same sentiment.

The senators will pursue support from them regardless, Bale said.

Senators also expressed support for the University’s new crackdown on student COVID-19 compliance.

Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore emailed the student body new COVID-19 regulations Monday that include shutting off Terrier Card ID and WiFi access to students who are non-compliant for more than 48 hours, and banning social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Vice Chair Shashi Shah, a junior in CAS, said in an interview he thinks the administration needs to disseminate clearer information to students. He proposed BU officials attend StuGov meetings and discuss campus issues with student senators.

Sen. Jonmichael Aracena, a senior in CAS, said during Monday’s StuGov meeting he thinks the University’s new rules are necessary, and that the language was a smart move that might “scare people to the bone” and sway them to take COVID-19 precautions more seriously.

“I think people, especially this late in the semester, have become numb to what the virus on campus means,” Aracena said. “If we get sick, we’ll probably be fine … but then we go to the post office that day to drop off a letter. That mailman, he’s not going to be fine.”