East to West: Nov. 23, 2020



In today’s episode of East to West, we cover a BU student campaign for free laundry, faculty complaints over lack of access to COVID-19 testing, the vandalism of a North Cambridge mural honoring representative John Lewis, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Jackson Machesky

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Sarah Wager, Jackson Machesky, Katrina Liu, Michelle Tian, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Claire Williams, Nick Kolev, Lily Kepner, Daniel Kool, Taylor Brokesh, Aaron Velasco

