BU invites students to Thanksgiving meals at Marciano, West this year

Students who remained on Boston University’s campus for Thanksgiving Recess were able to dine at Marciano Commons and West Campus dining halls from Nov. 25 to 29 for autumn-themed meals.

Warren Towers dining hall was closed this break because the open dining halls rotate each year to give staff an opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with their families, BU spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email.

The dining halls served a Thanksgiving meal as well as brunch and other special dinners during the holiday weekend, according to a menu provided by BU Dining Services.

Riley wrote in an earlier email the culinary team developed the menus and the production team focused on gathering supplies.

“There was a great deal of planning and preparation for Thanksgiving weekend,” Riley wrote.

Chika Okoye, a sophomore in the College of Communication who attended Friday Brunch at Marciano Commons, said opening West and Marciano for Thanksgiving this year was a welcome surprise.

“People were talking about the fact that, ‘Oh it’s really good that we don’t have to travel all the way to Warren,’ for the people who live in West,” Okoye said. “I’m really glad that they did that this year because more people were on campus.”

Okoye said she goes to Marciano regularly and thought the dining hall was the same as any other day.

“It didn’t really feel more festive than usual,” Okoye said.

BU Dining served more than 7,000 meals over this year’s recess, Riley wrote. Yet, Juliette Staub, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, said the dining halls felt “pretty empty.”

Staub said she assumed Thanksgiving would be depressing this year without her family. She went to the dining hall with a friend instead.

“It felt just like a normal day, which I really appreciated,” Staub said. “Everybody there seemed to be minding their own business and talking with their friends and trying to have their own little Thanksgivings.”

Staub said she was thankful the dining halls stayed open for the recess.

“There are students, especially during the pandemic, that can’t go home,” Staub said, “and want at least something for the holidays.”