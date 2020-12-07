East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Dec. 7, 2020

by Jackson Machesky

In the final episode of Season 4, we discuss the status of Boston Public Schools’ reopening plans, a student app to aid sustainability in dining, a movement in Beacon Hill to install LED streetlights, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Justin Tang, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu

EDITED BY: Jackson Machesky

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Daniel Kool, Isabella Abraham, Vanessa Bartlett, Katarzyna Jezak, Madhri Yehiya

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ 

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge 

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Jackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communications, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2020. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

*