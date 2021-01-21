Creating community: A Spring preview of FreeP features

In a time dominated by a climate crisis, a racial justice movement and a pandemic, the 2020s have demanded and created more leadership than ever. This year, the features team at The Daily Free Press will strive to tell those stories.

The features section — “featz” for short — has always been a place where student voices are heard. This year, we will continue to highlight students in business, artists and club founders, but will also actively strive to tell the stories of student advocates, health care personnel, non-profit starters and entrepreneurs.

We will also write for students, working hard to capture diverse voices, chase important ledes and lift up new voices. We will talk to Boston business owners as the country approaches the year mark since its first pandemic lockdown, advocacy groups about their continued struggles, and professors about successes and struggles with Boston University’s Learn from Anywhere model.

At the same time, we will highlight art, music and films — both student and locally made — that have been created despite unprecedented challenges, and detail the science behind the pandemic and its course in simple terms.

This semester, our section will be curated by associates working remotely across different time zones, states and countries, as well as reporters working in the heart of Boston. Our team will not only cover virtual events and panels, but venture to the limited in-person events in the BU community and greater Boston area, including protests.

The features section in the spring of 2021 will cover the most important business, arts, community and science stories, with the student perspective in mind. Our experienced, passionate team cannot wait to get started and share their work.











