Looking for a hot take: a Spring preview of FreeP opinion

Through the columns of our diverse writers, The Daily Free Press’ opinion section will be publishing pieces covering everything from politics and current events (2021 Breakdown, Minority Report) to philosophy (Politics Philosophized) to social movements (Gender Justice, Dear Men).

Our columnists — bringing with them different experiences, backgrounds, interests and majors — will act as the voice of the Boston University community and share their individual perspectives on all the pressing news, events and cultural phenomena of the moment.

Many of our columns will also spotlight issues and viewpoints typically underrepresented in other media. The opinion section is uniquely important, because we have the opportunity to shape public opinion on and beyond campus. Opinion pieces are all about keeping our readership informed while breaking down important topics into a digestible, entertaining, thought-provoking and argument-based format.

A good opinion piece doesn’t provide just one insular opinion — instead, it gives at least two sides of the story. Every person has an opinion on any given topic, but our writers explore the reasons behind their claims.

The section also offers daily editorials that combine the ideas and analysis of FreeP’s e-board. Editorials are focused mainly on campus news and local city news. All of our pieces, both columns and editorials, are accompanied by cartoons and graphics illustrated by FreeP staff. The opinion section is also open to all students who have hot takes they’d like to submit as one-time op-eds or a letter to the editor.

If you haven’t already followed along with the opinion section of The Daily Free Press, we encourage you to start this year!











