East to West: Feb. 5, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

In today’s episode of East To West, we cover Massachusetts State Police’s removal of unhoused individuals from an encampment near Boston University, stricter COVID-19 protocols from Resident Assistants, announcement of new affordable housing units in the city of Boston, and more.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Katrina Liu, Veronica Thompson
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Nellie Maloney, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu, Veronica Thompson
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Madhri Yehiya, Anne Jonas, Emily Stevenson, Taylor Brokesh, Aaron Velasco
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Feb. 5, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communications, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

