East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Feb. 8, 2021

by Justin Tang

Join us today as we discuss Boston Public Schools’ decision to reopen to high priority students, how students celebrated Super Bowl Sunday during a pandemic, why a BU men’s basketball game was postponed, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang, Ele Berger, Veronica Thompson
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu, Ele Berger, Veronica Thompson
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Sam Trottenberg, Emily Stevenson, Juncheng Quan, Ethan Biddle, Samuele Petruccelli

MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Feb. 8, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcasts "Is It OK if I Record?" and "East to West."

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*