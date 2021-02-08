East to West: Feb. 8, 2021

Join us today as we discuss Boston Public Schools’ decision to reopen to high priority students, how students celebrated Super Bowl Sunday during a pandemic, why a BU men’s basketball game was postponed, and more.
FEATURING: Justin Tang, Ele Berger, Veronica Thompson
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Katrina Liu, Ele Berger, Veronica Thompson
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Sam Trottenberg, Emily Stevenson, Juncheng Quan, Ethan Biddle, Samuele Petruccelli
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Feb. 8, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/podcasts.