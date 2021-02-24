Let’s Talk About: Regaining US popularity around the world

In several countries, the shared favorable opinion of the United States is at a record low.

Findings from Canada, Germany and South Korea illustrate a sharp drop in U.S. popularity after 2016, according to Pew Research Center findings. The results, based on the people’s opinions from those three countries, distinctly contrast the public’s positive sentiment during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Since former President Donald Trump took office as president, the United States’ reputation on the world stage has declined drastically.

Many people believed he was incapable of handling world affairs, which was proven through the clear social and political divide of the American people under his administration.

In particular, the decline of the U.S. reputation was exacerbated due to the poor pandemic response. While other countries had acknowledged and prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. government underestimated the severity of the virus.

Trump’s comments on Twitter — which included claims that were not entirely true — further tarnished his credibility to lead the country.

“The United States has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far!” he tweeted in March 2020. In reality, other countries such as South Korea had a greater ratio of COVID-19 tests to people.

Let’s take a look at Taiwan as another case study: It has had nine COVID-19 deaths and less than 950 cases. Experts say the country’s success in keeping numbers low is due to “early and strict border controls, a ban on foreign visitors and mandatory quarantine for all Taiwanese returning home,” according to BBC News.

On the other hand, the United States had no federal stay-at-home restrictions and no national lockdown. Social distancing was taken lightly in several states, and there were problems containing the virus because of testing delays. And, somehow, wearing masks became political.

How did a country that was once so advanced and influential become unfavorable? The racial, political, economic and social divide in the United States has made the country unrecognizable, especially to those who grew up during a time when it was leading the world.

From the worldwide influence of American jazz and swing, the dominance of Hollywood in the film industry, the invention of sliced bread and the founding of the United Nations, the country was once quickly industrializing and changing the world.

As a non-American citizen, I had the impression the United States was one of the most influential countries in the world. I even chose to study here because I believed I could academically benefit from the country’s opportunities.

During my time in the United States, I have had many memorable experiences, both academically and culturally, such as creating friendships I never thought I would have. So, I want to make it clear that I’m not here to say my experiences have disappointed me.

Instead, I want to point out that recent events under the Trump administration have negatively changed the world’s perception of this country.

However, I believe in second chances, and I think the United States can regain its popularity around the world.

President Joe Biden and his administration have already addressed many issues and are working toward fixing United States and international concerns by rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, reversing the transgender military ban and controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

If the Biden administration fulfills its promises, I believe the United States can repair its international relationships and regain its global popularity.