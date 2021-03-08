BU student arrested for alleged Fenway Park break-in

A Boston University student was arrested for allegedly breaking into Fenway Park Feb. 27 and was charged with trespassing as well as breaking and entering in the nighttime — the latter being a felony in Massachusetts.

Seamus Webster, a freshman in the College of Communication, appeared at the Roxbury Municipal Court for the first time following the incident March 1.

Charles Bookman, Webster’s lawyer, said the felony charges for breaking and entering in the nighttime were reduced to a breaking and entering misdemeanor.

The court had scheduled for arraignment March 1, but the Commonwealth did not move to arraign Webster last week, Bookman said.

During his arrest, Webster was allegedly accompanied by six other people who were questioned by Boston police at the scene but not arrested.

“I have to be concerned about my client and how he’s treated through the process,” Bookman said. “I expect him to be treated fairly like most defendants are in court.”

BU spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email he could not comment on the situation, but the University holds students accountable for violations of the Code of Student Responsibilities on and off campus.

“Judicial Affairs holds hearings on allegations of misconduct and determines appropriate actions, if any,” Riley wrote.

Webster is set to return to court March 16.

Seamus Webster is a sports writer for The Daily Free Press.

Charles Moore, the sports editor at The Daily Free Press, was not involved in the editing of this article.











