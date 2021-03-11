East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Mar. 12, 2021

by Jackson Machesky

Enjoy the beautiful weather! Today on East to West, we remember two BU custodians who have died from COVID-19, Study Abroad programs being cancelled for the summer session, activists gathering in South Station for International Women’s Day and more!

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Charles Moore, Katrina Liu, Mia Parker

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Nellie Maloney, Charles Moore, Rani Thompson, Katrina Liu, Mia Parker

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Nick Kolev, Emily Stevenson, Isabella Abraham, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Daniel Kool, Colbi Edmonds

This episode originally aired Mar. 12, 2021.

Author: Jackson MacheskyJackson Machesky is a Junior studying Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences and Journalism in the College of Communication, and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2021. He is the writer and host of the Daily Free Press podcast "Blaming the Messenger," and co-host of "East to West."

