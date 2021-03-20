BUPD arrest suspect in armed robberies

The Boston University Police Department and Brookline Police arrested a suspect in an attempted armed robbery of the 860 Commonwealth Ave. Target at 10:16 p.m. Thursday, according to an Emergency Alert email sent out to the BU community.

The individual is being charged for an armed robbery of a BU student at 121 Dummer St. at 3:20 a.m. that morning.

The student reported that the person took their iPhone and wallet before fleeing in an unknown direction on Dummer Street.

The individual had a “uniquely described pellet gun” and matched the description provided by witnesses of the Drummer Street incident: a 5’10” male in his early 20’s, with “medium complexion brown skin tone” and facial hair.

“Although the investigation is ongoing,” BUPD wrote, “we appreciate the cooperation of the many witnesses and are issuing this message to update our community on the progress of this case.”