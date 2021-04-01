Fair Admission: Episode 6 – Subjectivity

Auditioning for college seems like the height of subjectivity. Maybe it is. But admissions are subjective at every level. From essay writing to questions of race and self-worth, understanding subjectivity can change the way we think about fairness and success. Featuring guests Harvey Young, Gidget Watson, Brian Mitchell and others.

Click here to stream this episode of “Fair Admission” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

Creator, writer and host: Edward Sturm

Producer and Editor: Justin Tang

Research Assistants: Sahika Aydinol, Leila Caplan, and Lily Kepner

Original Music: Izzy Amoruso

Graphic Design and Marketing: Alice Wang and Ally Migdol

Section Editor: Jackson Machesky