East to West: Apr. 23, 2021

One more week! Today on East to West, we cover Boston University accounting two commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021, a GoFundMe page started by BU Parents United Facebook Group to honor two university custodians who died from COVID-19, a protest at the Massachusetts State House regarding the killing of Daunte Wright and more.
Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu
WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Nellie Maloney, Veronica Thompson, Katrina Liu, Anjeli Smith
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Molly Farrar, Emily Stevenson, Vanessa Bartlett, Colbi Edmonds, Daniel Kool, Madhri Yehiya
This episode originally aired Apr. 23, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.