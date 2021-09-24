East to West: Sept. 24, 2021

We’re fully in person and it shows! Today on East to West, we cover student concerns about crowding on campus, developments in BU StuGov’s senate, Boston’s designation of “Always Ask, Proud to Tell Day” and more.
FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Taylor Hawthorne, Mia Parker
WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Taylor Hawthorne, Mia Parker
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Emily Stevenson, Madhri Yehiya, Anna Vidergar, Phil London, Samuele Petruccelli, Cici Yu
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Sept. 24, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.