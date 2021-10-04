East to West: Oct. 4, 2021

Good luck with midterms! Today on East to West, we cover BU’s divestment from fossil fuels, political club’s preferences in the Boston mayoral election, the establishment of Boston’s Black men and Boys Commission and more.
Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Taylor Hawthorne, Bailey Salimes
WRITTEN BY: Cici Yu, Jit Ping Lee, Veronica Thompson
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Phoebe Chen, Claire Zhang, Julie Raporte
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Oct. 4, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.