‘Traumatic,’ ‘volatile’ and ‘torturous:’ BU students voice lasting impacts of working Orientation under Shiney James

By Cameron Morsberger and Colbi Edmonds
Numerous Boston University students allege Orientation Director Shiney James created a “toxic” work environment and fostered a culture of fear during their time as Orientation leaders — an experience they say continues to impact them months and years later.
Allegations against James include verbally degrading students, harshly disciplining students who did not meet certain expectations and forcing employees to disclose personal information she would use against them.
Many said she wields such power over the University and the Orientation program that employees feared reporting her behavior.
James, who has run BU Orientation for nearly 15 years, greets thousands of incoming freshmen and their parents every summer, has taught new students in FY101 classes and works closely with many Orientation leaders for several months.
BU Orientation holds five sessions for incoming freshmen and transfer students each summer, and training for the program begins toward the end of the Spring semester. Orientation student leaders go through an extensive application process, where they interview with James herself. Seventy members worked on the 2021 Orientation team.
Student leaders can work as ambassadors for different on-campus organizations, as program coordinators who plan Orientation activities, as student facilitators — group leaders for incoming freshmen and transfer students — or as program managers who work in the Orientation office. Regardless of their position, all students who spoke to The Daily Free Press had some contact with Shiney James.
James did not respond to requests for comment, including multiple emails and phone calls to her office.
Private Attacks and Public Humiliation
Behind the scenes of Orientation is where students claim James would lose her welcoming, approachable demeanor to “systematically” berate individual students and “rip them apart,” said one former Orientation leader who requested anonymity due to the specific nature of their role.
The person, who has since graduated from BU, said they remember James exerting extreme control over student employees, breaking their spirits and invading their privacy.
“[James] would take a student into the office, tear them down and make them feel grateful that she was telling them how they need to be a better person,” they said. “She would demand personal stories from us and personal pieces of information that, in my opinion, was just not her business … she basically expected that we should all tell her things, and if we don’t, we keep secrets, we’re liars, we’re not team players, we’re bad people.”
Rachel McLean, a 2018 graduate of the College of Communication, worked Orientation in 2016 under James. She said she remembers training exercises that “almost intentionally singled people out.”
One such exercise, she said, had students walk around the room to answer certain questions. For instance, if you were a first-generation college student, you moved to one side of the room, and if you were not, you stayed on the other. However, McLean noted some of the questions James asked were too personal, including one asking students about their sexuality.
Consequently, McLean said the activity forced one student “to out herself to her coworkers.”
“I understand what her intent of it might have been, I think a lot of the exercises that we did were to unify us in some way,” she said. “But sometimes, they were a little bit traumatic.”
Humiliating her employees, publicly and privately, was apparently commonplace and habitual, said other students who worked Orientation with James in-person and remotely.
Summer 2018 College of Engineering student advisor Allison Casey, who graduated in 2020, said her time as an Orientation leader was “extremely emotionally intense.” James would hold catered lunches at the George Sherman Union following every Orientation session and called out students for their mistakes to “publicly shame” them, Casey said.
“It was this really interesting dynamic where she would obliterate us while we were eating,” she said. “She would give this long-winded speech and basically call you out in front of all your peers and decimate you.”
Before her first-hand experience with James, McLean said she had not heard of James’ behavior. A 2017 BU Today profile on James mentions these end-of-Orientation meetings — the article paraphrases a then-student advisor for Orientation, writing “debriefing after Orientation sessions can be difficult.”
McLean said at the end of one week, she sat with other leaders as James yelled at them and made them all apologize to her one-by-one.
“She went off on all of us and listed off all these things that went wrong with Orientation,” McLean said. “After that whole experience, I ended up having to stand in a line behind other people to go up to her and tell her I was sorry individually.”
Berating and degrading female students
Multiple people claim James would specifically target female students.
A former student, who asked to remain anonymous because of “the severity of [her] experiences,” said during her time working at Orientation, James would seemingly only discipline women. The former student added some male workers, who she said was often not productive, would “never” get in trouble.
As a woman herself, she said she, along with another female employee with whom she worked closely, was “emotionally targeted” by James.
“It definitely became very anxiety-inducing for me, and to the point where I was kind of forced into therapy,” she said. “Being targeted for being a woman by a woman … that was what hurt the most.”
Despite this, the former employee added James would ask about her goals and her mental well-being, possibly to establish a mentor-mentee relationship. But because of how mistreated she felt, the student said those conversations “felt really odd.”
James allegedly invaded other students’ privacy, including one past Orientation leader who has since graduated, but asked to remain anonymous due to the “power” James wields.
There were multiple instances where she alleges James called her into her office, where she would “rip [her] a new one.” One day, James allegedly scolded the student for her inability to make friends at Orientation, which she said is not appropriate for a boss to discuss with an employee.
“She is not my therapist,” the former student said. “For some reason, she had a real vendetta against me and would like to tell me parts of my personality that she thought should be fixed or that I needed to do better, and she would rate me on it.”
Naveen Inim, a COM graduate student, served as a library ambassador for Orientation 2018. Even though Inim did not work directly under James, she said the environment was “scary” when James became angry at students, and she saw the effect it had on her friends who were student leaders.
“I didn’t believe it at first because the way she marketed herself to us at the beginning was this … woman of color who really ascended to this director role at BU in a place that is predominantly dominated by white male figures in higher ed,” she said. “It’s a very inspiring story, and I’d always thought she was really really cool at first, until this volatile, mean-spirited behavior started to happen.”
Another past Orientation student leader, who requested anonymity in fear of retaliation, said they noticed how some of their female coworkers would be called into James’ office, where James would bring them to tears in the name of strengthening their character.
“These girls just [leave] her office crying, feeling unworthy, and only [James] could save them,” they said. “This whole, weird, culty ‘I’m the mother’ kind of dynamic.”
The student claimed during initial introductions at training, one female student supposedly jokingly remarked that she did not know the full name of Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences and that her Orientation position meant she wouldn’t have to remember it.
James supposedly became “really mad” at this comment and later confronted the employee in private, the anonymous source said.
“[James] basically verbally berated her … basically just completely tears her apart, her entire person, everything she wants to do,” they said. “She would bring you into her office, and she would berate you for 30 minutes, tearing these kind of impressionable girls apart.”
An additional former staffer confirmed this account. The student allegedly involved in the incident declined to comment.
When one of McLean’s female peers asked James for a letter of recommendation, McLean said James rejected the request, allegedly telling the student they “didn’t smile enough.”
“Who says that?” McLean said. “Who [says] that to a young woman and tells them that they don’t smile enough, as a woman?”
‘Do you see what you did wrong?’
Those working directly with James reported a similar pattern of behavior when it came to email correspondence. After sending an email about Orientation, the students claim James called them into her office and forced them to re-read their message to find errors in their writing. Several students said James would pick out minute mistakes and inappropriately punish and upset them.
While working for James, one anonymous student said their emails often sparked needless discussion and discipline. After sending an email to certain staff members, unaware they had to include the entire senior staff on the email chain, the student said James screamed their name from her office. Walking into the office, the student claimed James turned her computer screen toward them and demanded they re-read the email they sent only moments prior.
James allegedly asked the student what they did wrong.
“I know what I said, I wrote this literally five minutes ago, I don’t know what I’m looking for,” they said. “It was like a guessing game, every single time you just had to guess what [the mistake] was.”
After re-sending the email to other staffers, the former employee claimed James called her back into her office to further correct their apparent mistakes.
After months of working under James, the student said the experience has permanently altered their interactions with colleagues.
“Working in that office has really set back my professionalism,” the student said. “One of my networks the other day literally started off the call by saying, ‘You know, I could tell that you read your email three to four times and fix it every single time before sending it over.’”
McLean said she had “extreme anxiety” for a portion of Orientation when she had an “extremely hurtful” conversation with James about an email. McLean said she emailed James about an incident involving one of her students in her Orientation group, and James called her into her office to speak.
Upon entering, McLean alleges that James showed her a printed copy of the email and asked her what was wrong with it. McLean said James then proceeded to tell her what she had missed, and the situation escalated.
“She told me that I was a coward,” McLean said. “She told me that I gave students a bad experience. She told me that I hadn’t grown. Probably for 10 to 15 minutes said all these things … the way that she spoke to me was really inappropriate.”
James then supposedly left the room and told McLean she could take a moment to collect herself.
“Loyal to her out of fear” — James’ powerful network
Students working at Orientation claim they are subjected to a “toxic” environment that is carefully controlled by James and the power she has over the entire Orientation program. Because of her position and the small administrative team that runs Orientation, former employees say they felt like they had nowhere to turn.
“She created this whole vetting process, cult-like dynamic where she basically makes [program managers] very loyal to her out of fear,” one student said. “Some girls would be extremely loyal, but were the ones that clearly had Stockholm Syndrome.”
Inim said she did not know of anyone reporting James. McLean said she told her College of Communication advisors about her experience.
McLean said students may have been scared to report James due to her “huge network” that was often touted over students, who knew that James could write recommendations for them.
One former student employee said James “fosters such a fear-mongering work environment that no one really says anything to her,” let alone reports the behavior to a higher authority.
Another student who worked at Orientation in 2019 said others may not want to relive or remember aspects of their work experience because of its lingering negative impact.
“I think she’s just hurt so many students and mentally abused just hordes of students through fear and intimidation and this manipulation,” the former staffer said. “Some of my memories I just don’t remember from Orientation … and I think that’s pretty consistent with other people I know that are just like, ‘I’ve really tried to not think about it, and now, I just know it was an awful summer.’”
While she didn’t understand how James’ alleged behavior continued, Casey said the Orientation director would reference her network of connections and inadvertently prevent students from coming forward with allegations of mistreatment.
“I think because she carried such weight in the way she spoke of herself in being involved in the University and that everyone knew her,” she said. “It felt like if you were to say something, then it would negatively affect you.”
Despite rumors of James’ behavior among former staff and alleged knowledge of her harsh attitude and practices among other faculty members, it is unclear whether anyone has lodged a formal complaint with Human Resources or other University entities.
BU’s Office of the Ombuds, a resource through which community members can seek confidential guidance and support, declined to comment as a part of standard practice. The Office of Human Resources deferred to BU Spokesperson Colin Riley.
The Daily Free Press initially emailed James directly in June, during Orientation, but Riley wrote in an email that she forwarded the request to him, and he declined to comment on the allegations.
“There are avenues open to students, staff, and faculty who have concerns about their work environment,” he wrote. “BU student employees are essential to the University’s operations in so many ways, and by-and-large the students involved in summer Orientation are among the very best.”
James never responded to multiple follow-up emails and phone calls this Fall.
The allegations against Shiney James, though varying in impact, span several years, including the completely virtual Orientation 2020. Despite this, an anonymous student said “institutional politics” may prevent the University from doing anything.
Without large-scale changes to the structure of Orientation, as well as its management, the student said young staff may continue to mentally suffer. After hearing other people’s experiences with James, the former employee said her behavior can no longer go unchecked.
“[My boss] talked with people, and basically nothing really happened, I think it was hushed up,” the student said. “I want her fired, but also I want better for my university.”
Rachel McLean was a staff photographer at The Daily Free Press. She was not involved in the editing of this article.
As former orientation staff (student advisor, 2019) here are some things i experienced:
– having my hours edited after I submitted them, so I had anywhere from 3-6 hours per week go unpaid
– being denied breaks but also being reprimanded for not entering breaks into time sheets
– being yelled at for appearing to be afraid of shiney, by shiney (which i was)
– working from 5am to past midnight to get up and do it again, and then being easier to manipulate and abuse because we were all sleep deprived
– favorite students being rewarded by being assigned to fancy indoor events with food and AC, and least favorite students being stuck with earliest morning duties, standing outside for the majority of the day in the heat just to hold balloons or signs
and many many more
I worked for a separate, higher up office then Orientation for years. Whenever our supervisors asked us to bring papers to Shiney’s office absolutely none of us would volunteer because of the way she treated students. She would call and we would play “nose goes” to answer her phone calls. One time one of the students forwarded her an email through our official account and the computer autocorrected her name but didn’t capitalize the S and she CALLED to yell at the student about his professionalism in typing emails to student staff. None of us ever wanted to be near her. I had a roommate that was a PA that was “closer” to Shiney, but she would still come home every day of Orientation crying because of how Shiney treated her. How Shiney made her feel like she would never be good enough.
I’m curious if anyone in 2021 had their hours edited. As a 2020 Orientation Student Facilitator, I actually challenged staff on this and reminded them that it goes against federal labor laws to not pay us for breaks less than 30 minutes. They sent me about 30min-1 hour additional pay and called it even and claimed ignorance of the law as an excuse.
I did not contribute to this article, but every word in it is true — I know of several students in therapy as a direct result of their orientation employment experiences, and my own time working for orientation and the false image of friendliness it advertised (as contrasted with the emotional brutality behind the scenes) certainly negatively impacted my relationship with BU & made me less proud to be part of the university…after that, my sense of pride/community came from my friends and other students rather than anything associated with the university. Absolutely unacceptable, and the other deans & authority figures who let Shiney’s behavior go unchecked for YEARS need to be held accountable as well.
Really excellent reporting. Well done.
Hi – 2015 BU grad here. I worked for Shiney summer 2014 and personally submitted my complaints to formal avenues like the various Deans of the orientation program. Nothing was done – and it’s very triggering to see how many of her behaviors are persistent and planned and quite frankly – sick. Makes me upset to think my whole group spoke up to have people be victimized years later. To any ladies who want a channel to talk about it – email me. I promise the real world isn’t like this and I’m here for you if you feel the lasting emotional affects of this behavior. [email protected] <3
Also happy to talk if y’all need it. I was a PA the same summer as Or and all of this behavior was reported to the Deans SEVERAL times, including the fact that we were not given the state mandated lunch breaks while working 12 hour+ shifts, and they did nothing. I’m on Twitter @rezid3nte, but you can email me at [email protected].
I worked Summer 2016 orientation and heard countless stories as well as witnessed multiple students crying and self-doubting themselves due to her berating them in private AND public. My most distinct memory is after an orientation session one evening, we weren’t allowed to eat dinner until she finished telling everyone everything they did wrong that day. In addition, her training sessions often made myself and others feel coerced into sharing personal details we wouldn’t have otherwise offered up. I believe this was an effort by her and those who enabled her to make us orientation leaders, often no older than 18-19 years old, feel inferior and at her beck and call.
This is phenomenal reporting from the Freep. I worked under James in the summer of 2013 and have specific memories of every single action outlined above. The orientation schedule is beyond grueling, forcing Student Advisors to work for nearly three days straight with minimal sleep. During one particularly challenging session, myself and two other staff forgot to retrieve a sign from behind StuVi2 that frankly none of us knew was there. She started off our debrief meeting (over a wonderful, catered lunch as described above) by slamming the propped up sign below, and blaming us for taking her away from her ill parents to retrieve the sign herself, instead of wondering if maybe the 18-21 year old staff members were exhausted, physically, mentally, and emotionally. Summer 2013 was one of the most difficult of my life, largely due to the toxic culture built by James. I hope that BU does the right thing by conducting an investigation and replacing her with one of the myriad of talented and compassionate staff at BU.
It’s been an open secret for far too long that Shiney is one of the most unhinged, destructive people on campus. Thank you for writing this.
Shiney James is the most emotionally abusive boss i’ve ever had in my life! I worked orientation summer 2016 and am still not over how needlessly cruel she was. She broke me down to a vulnerable state and then used my vulnerabilities against me- would grant me a day off to deal with health concerns and then turn around and say that I owed her for that. One day we forgot to say goodbye to her when we left at the end of our shifts and she was so outraged she called us into her office the next day one by one to essentially try to make us cry. She is a deeply bad person!!!!!!!!
As someone who worked for BU orientation over a decade ago, I’m more surprised it took this long for an article like this to come out. Proud of the brave students that stepped forward to seek change and accountability for the office of orientation.
I’ve heard so many similar stories from peers that worked for Orientation. This is a very important article. Thank you!!
Thank you for shedding light on this – although Shiney was not my direct boss while I worked at Orientation, I witnessed friends and co-workers constantly panicking over the mind games and emotional manipulation. Employees were pressured to share their traumas with the group, and looked down upon if they declined. I have an immense amount respect for all of the students/alumni who shared their stories in this article.
I still remember when Shiney yelled at our group of workers for allowing dean elmore to go back to her office without stopping him first and then checking in with her. Said it was “embarassing” for her, unprofessional, and that “none of us even care” about our jobs. “This is why Trump was elected” she said, “nobody cares about anything anymore.”
The moment is only topped for me by when we sat by race/ethnicity and had to create a list of things we were proud of our group having invented. Shiney was very upset at one of the two “white” groups for failing to come up with any inventions they felt should be solely attributed to white people. The whole exercise definitely brought up some individual good conversations (which I attribute to all the wonderful students on staff), but it was a really uncomfortable group discussion and Shiney seemed not to care about her employee’s objections to the exercise and she seemed to be oblivious to the fact “white culture” isn’t real. Having international students and white people from across the US try to form a united list of inventions to be “proud of” to then share with students of other ethnicities at A SUMMER JOB is an experience I will never forget and I’m not sure why anyone ever thought it was appropriate.
I worked as a Program Advisor during the Summer of 2014. I echo all of these sentiments.
She needs to be held accountable for her trauma. BU needs to do the right thing here. Great reporting, but this was a horrendous read.
I had this article sent to me by a close friend because they were aware of the harassment I experienced as an employee of Orientation. I was a Student Advisor for the College of Fine arts in the Summer of 2017 and I can confirm that all of the allegations outlined above are true. My own experience included:
– Before I even started the position, we had a training we had to participate in. I knew I would not be able to participate in this training due to a previous doctors appointment I had made. I sent a very professional email stating the conflict and asked if the training could be made up, my email was met with utter disdain by Shiney James herself. If the writer of this article would like screenshots, I have them. She replied with everything that was wrong with my email and made me feel stupid for even asking to make up the training because I clearly didn’t “read all of the information” before applying for the position. She then asked to have a one-on-one meeting with her. When I met with her in her office, she told me I had made a terrible first impression. She told me I was uninformed about the position I had accepted and then pulled out phone records of every call I had made to the orientation office asking questions/clarification on aspects of the position. As a student of the School of Theatre, she made me feel as though I had no idea how to conduct myself professionally.
– After the Summer began, my peers and I would regularly exchange horror stories about our one-on-one experiences with Shiney James. Apparently I was not the only one who was pulled aside before the summer even started.
– Orientation Sessions outside of Shiney’s glare were always fun. I had a great time connecting with students and meeting new people, but as soon as the sessions would end the debriefs with Shiney would immediately put out that light. Over meals, she would berate us about everything that was done wrong despite everyone feeling positive about the session. She would call out specific students to tell them what they “messed up” on in front of everyone.
Everyone I knew wanted to submit formal complaints but we knew she had the administration wrapped around her fingers and it wouldn’t amount to anything. This is brilliant reporting, and I truly hope she is removed. Shiney James is a poor reflection of Boston University’s values.
Ah, yes. The woman who used to pass out plastic googly eyes as metaphors to remind us that she had eyes all over campus, the train, and Boston as whole, so if we ever spoke ill of her it would get back to her and she would fire/punish us.
I think that’s a fair example of psychological abuse? Or the time she was mad at an employee and forced him to walk across campus during a storm without an umbrella.
Or how she would take advantage of the fact that our job gave us free housing, so when she’d threaten to fire us she was really threatening to take away our homes. Which she literally said. Out loud.
Once, she took away our lunch breaks and forced us to work though them. When someone complained to the school, she gave them back. But then to retaliate forced students to come in at 4:30 AM to start work to account for “the lunches”.
And of course, the students forced to go in early were the ones who she decided she liked the least that week.
BU is well aware of this woman. Around ten of us reported her to the university in 2014, so there is a paper trail.
Shiney read about the Stanford Prison Experiment and thought, “What a great way to run Orientation!”
As a former 2013 BU Orientation leader, I can confirm all of these types of allegations are true. Truly sickening that power reigns supreme over morality, and the same exact tactics remain after all these years, but that’s BU.
I worked orientation many years ago and can confirm how true this all is. Back then we were paid on a stipend per week and absolutely not given the hourly minimum wage, on top of not being allowed to take breaks or lunch but being forced to record them as if we did. Everyone was tense going into the end of session lunches because we knew something would have happened that we’d get absolutely berated for, whether it be a misplaced sign or being caught leaning on something. I think about it now and wonder why we didn’t speak up, but here I still am, posting anonymously, because I work at BU and am fearful of retaliation from her and her many connections.
I was a 2015 orientation advisor and an active member of the BU community. As a woman, Shiney would repeatedly call me out for “being too loud, being too opinionated, talking too much,” whenever I pushed back on unfair treatment or questionable behavior.
The memory I have repressed for years that truly stuck with me was when halfway through the summer were notified that an incoming student had abruptly lost her mother right before she was to start college. As someone whose own mother died right before their senior year of high school, I was devastated for this student and asked Shiney if I could reach out to this student. Navigating your freshman year and dealing with tremendous grief is difficult and I had hoped to provide this student with support.
Shiney told me that since this student was not in my orientation group that “it was none of my business” and that I should stick to my own students. I was shocked by her response and pushed back on her answer. She then proceeded to yell at me for being emotional and unprofessional and left me in tears while my other SA’s consoled me. I was then told that I owed her an apology where I had to visit her office and apologize for my “irrational outburst.”
I will always remember my otation summer fondly and have made lifelong friends from it. However, I hope the university will hold Shiney accountable for her behavior and do better by its students; past, current, and future.
Remember that day vividly and just couldn’t believe this was even happening. Thanks for sharing and hope you’re doing well gal!
Where is the Office of Student Employment to make sure these types of alleged actions do not manifest in any on campus position?
Finally! I am so grateful that people are finally speaking out about this. The summer I worked for orientation was, without a doubt, the worst summer of my entire life. Many of the events mentioned in this article also occurred during my time working there. In particular, I am struck by the fact that she would often manipulate her employees, including myself, into believing they were in a mentor/mentee relationship. Under the guise of being our “mentor” she would verbally berate and abuse us to make us “better people.” In one particular instance, she implied that people would think I’m stupid because I’m blond (it’s so cliched, it’s almost funny). The abuse was so bad that my hair started to fall out. While this article is truly great, I am also concerned about the people who enabled this behavior. It is clear there is a pattern of abuse and that it was well-known amongst DOS. There needs to be repercussions for Shiney and all those that enabled her.
Thank you for writing this piece. I worked for Shiney James in 2011, right after my freshman year. During this time I was bullied and belittled by Shiney and made to feel small and inferior. She told me that I “needed therapy” after I told her about one of her favorite staff who made me uncomfortable. I never understood why the university celebrates her the way they do. She needs to be fired immediately. No other students should experience her treatment.
I got a second job at Mugar Library that DID NOT interfere with my job and hours in orientation whatsoever, and got punished for it. She wouldn’t let me get the job. She brought me into her office, made me cry, and explain why I need another job. After I had to apologize and beg for the job, she allowed me to have it, but only for a short amount of time, and the rest of my work-study money was never used, it went to waste, and I lost about $1500 that I could have made if she just allowed me to work on my off days. Hmmm, why would a broke, lower-middle class, college student of color need a second job? For Shiney James, I need a second job because I don’t respect her enough.
Can we talk about how none of her staff ever stood up for the student employees when she would belittle and remand us?
Honestly. I went back and re-read the piece BU Today published about Shiney in 2017 and the article and comments are filled with her staff and colleagues praising her for being tough and a good mentor. That piece feels like propaganda, not journalism.
i had an experience during my time as a student advisor during my summer, where shiney brought me into her office under the guise of speaking to me about a student who needed additional accessibility acommodations, and then proceeded to, in front of a recent graduate student manager called a coordinator of programs, or COP for short (!!!), and berate me for being “selfish” by bringing up trivial, small examples of me advocating for my boundaries / juggling various responsibilities outside of my summer position and how i only think about myself and my needs and how i will never be an effective leader. she brought up other “student advisors” who relayed these concerns to her, which in hindsight, i find to be very unlikely. i am so sad and angry to read the true scope of her behavior. i am praying that the university will take action with more stories being told.
I just wanted to say thank you for writing and exposing this. I had an extremely negative experience with Shiney, which was alarming because we are both women of color and I had identified her initially as a safe person. It took so much work I can imagine to write this. Be proud of yourselves and take care of yourselves.
I worked with the team for all four years of college. I wish I could say that these allegations were false. I wish I could also say that in my leadership role I could have protected the team. I am so hurt that so many individuals went through the same experience as I, but I am optimistic that moving forward this won’t continue. It’s not fair to be accused of not being prescribed enough meds for “giving attitude”, it’s not fair to have your housing held over your head, and it’s not fair to work 90+ hours in four days without recognition. It was exhausting. I think her heart is in the right place, but it was just so so so difficult.
I haven’t kept up with the FreeP in some time but this article popped up organically on my socials. Big congrats to the staff for covering a topic that clearly resonates with a decade of BU alumni! This is well written and reported and an important issue. Love to see it!
A a former orientation leader I echo all of these statements. I am thankful that I was never yelled at or disciplined in the way some of my peers were, but regardless of direct interaction, Shiney was feared by most if not all of the Orientation staff.
I mainly want to echo the notion of forged time sheets and being overworked. Not only is it greuling where you have to deal with little to no sleep, on top of being constantly watched and reprimanded by Shiney, but she and the orientation staff made us forge time sheets to be “legal”. As an impressionable 20 year old, I didn’t think twice but hindsight 20-20. We were consistently forced to complete 9+ hour shifts, with no breaks. Shiney and the rest of the orientation staff told us to put in our time sheet by sectioning breaks every 6 hours regardless of if you actually got one.
Thankful Shiney did not ruin my summer and I had an awesome group of co-workers that that redeemed the experience. I’m sure most of us heard the rumors about Shiney before signing up for Orientation but the comments here just highlight the complicity of BU. Complaints have been filed against her for nearly a decade and there was no change. Very upsetting to hear and hopefully something is done this time.
I worked Orientation Summer 2015 and can verify I witnessed very similar behaviors as well. Instead of celebrating that students can be different types of leaders and working with the strengths of our many different personalities, student workers were corralled to be molded into only the type of leader Shiney wanted us to be through these very concerning scare tactics. The only way most of us Student Advisors & Program Advisors made it through the summer was through bonding with and supporting each other.
Also once our employment by Orientation was over at the end of the summer, students were shamed by Shiney if they did not come “visit the office” enough during the semester, in an attempt to keep the hold she had over us.
Once I started my first full time job after graduating from BU was when I truly realized how toxic, negative and brainwashing my student employment experience was with Orientation. I am not shocked this behavior has been occurring for so long based on the influence Shiney holds, but I am disappointed in BU administration for not respecting their student population enough to recognize and attempting to make a change. Future student leaders should not continue to have this experience.
I regret not standing up for myself. I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to cry and quit the job because that gave her too much power.
There was this time where I directed a phone call to a different department because it had nothing to do with orientation. She made fun of my major and said that “see that why people like you don’t know how to handle these situations”…something like that. Another time, I didn’t write an email how SHE wanted it, and she made me rewrite the email and apologize. I tried to shove all these bad memories at the back of my mind so I don’t remember her exact words but I will never forget the time when she yelled at me in front of full time employee. She told me that I don’t pay attention to details and I wasn’t listening. And then she was like “look at you right now, you’re not even listening, you’re half listening to me. You’re not getting anywhere with that.” I was too shook to cry I just stayed silent so she kept on going.
I don’t want to ruin anyone one’s career but some action needs to be placed to make sure she’s held accountable for bullying students.
I informally complained to the chief of staff of the dean’s office about Shiney during summer 2018 and I was completely brushed aside. Her reputation at BU as someone with connections everywhere, and her reputation as someone who is hard on her employees (but ultimitely wants the best for them) really allowed serious concerns brought up to be dismissed as “just how Shiney is”. BU has a really bad reputation amongst me and all my alumni friends as someplace that protects dangerous and incompetent faculty at the cost of students. Hope BU will actually do better in this one case now that it’s public.
A day that stands out from my time working for Shiney was when she screamed at us for a good ten minutes (I don’t remember the reason). She told us, all 18-21 year olds, that we “disgusted” her, and called out individuals for mistakes made over the summer. She didn’t talk to us for the rest of the day following the incident, but bought us a bag of cookies while on her lunch break.
We also were told what hours to put on our timesheets. It was well known Shiney had gotten in trouble for not giving breaks in the past, so it was really important that our timesheets showed us having breaks so it wouldn’t happen again (we never actually got the breaks).
I have so many more stories to tell, and so does everyone I know who worked for her. BU is aware of her behaviour and does nothing.
I had the strange experience going from being one of Shiney’s **favorites** to barely even meriting a “hello” from her by the end of my summer working for Orientation. After my initial interviews/training and when I’d come by the office to submit paperwork leading up to the summer, she’d often have me sit in her office and ask me about different aspects of my life, family, and work experience–I actually thought it was really nice and I opened up about being a first generation college student who grew up in a religious environment before coming to BU (this was also my first professional job; I really had no idea what a professional experience was even supposed to be like). But as the summer went on, I made a handful of silly communication errors with the “professional” staff–my job required me to be on the move and not at a desk and, due to the fact that I was struggling financially, I had to work other jobs on the days while not at Orientation so I missed some emails in the days before real smartphones–and she did not approve of the friends I’d grown close with on staff. At one point, she pulled me and other peers into a room and screamed at us about not being professional enough/poorly representing BU right before a session–three days of GRUELING work and insane hours–was about to start. I lost so much respect for her during that time and am lucky to say I had so many other work experiences at BU that renewed my faith in their staff. This has been going on for over a DECADE. She needs to be held accountable.
Summer (won’t say the year) PA here….I’ll echo all that was said and know that several folks from my cohort have had to seek therapy because of Shiney. I think I only made it through because I had an even more toxic boss in my previous summer job. Even now, writing these comments, I’m worried that Shiney will look through them and be able to tell it was me, so I’m not going to share much here (and I was a PA over 10 years ago). I will say, though, that there was an incident where one of her Coordinator of Programs (COPs…hope she doesn’t use that acronym anymore) called one of my fellow PAs the c word. Don’t think he was EVER disciplined for that and it still makes me angry.
I worked for Shiney James the summer of 2018, right after my freshman year. Many students interviewed for this story were a part of my year’s staff. Nothing said in this article was false–in fact, reading the article brought me right back to the chilling memories from that summer. Our shared experiences of trauma were the reason why orientation staff became so close. The meals were a hit or miss, I remember us filing in, placing all our things on the perimeter of the room and grabbing food, walking on eggshells because it would either be a really good debriefing where Shiney would bring out cake for someone’s birthday and tell us we did good, or the complete opposite where we were told that we lost our humanity and the silence in the room was so deafening you didn’t even dare take a bite of your food. She gave 5:00am wakeup duty to people who didn’t do their timesheets right the week before–the punishments were comparable to that of a military camp. She had no shame in making people cry and the fact that ordinary people with no mutual friends or connections are instantly bonded when finding out that they both did orientation…. that’s saying something.
Really sucks that everyone had these horrible experiences. I don’t write this to negate your trauma or diminish it any way. I genuinely believe I became a harder worker because of my experience that summer working orientation. She picked a group of really amazing people who, eight years later, still make up some of my best friends. She held us to high standards, sure, but keep in mind – she was responsible for thousands of people every weekend. To be always cheerful with 20 year-olds who just want to party all day and night without real responsibilities sounds like an impossible job and I’m sure she did her best. I Perhaps I went into an industry known for emotional abuse that gives me a different perspective on the situation, but I will say that summer was one of the best of my life.
I will, however, say that I vehemently disagree with the praise for the reporting. This is a complainer piece. There’s one perspective. Thousands of students over decades have worked for Shiney – many of which would disagree with these sentiments. If you were working on this since last summer when you contacted her, you could’ve definitely found someone to defend her and their experience. This is bad journalism, plain and simple.
Found Shiney’s burner
This is not bad journalism. There are not always “two-sides” to the story. There is nothing other people could say to negate the abusive experiences that these people have had. While some people may have had better experiences with Shiney, that does not mean that other peoples’ experiences are less true or less valid. Now if some people wanted to claim that the reported experiences didn’t happen and it wasn’t included in this article, that would be different. Your comment very much reads like people who defend abusers because, “well, they never did anything bad to me.”
*Shiney James enters the chat
I just found it interesting that you said you didn’t want to “negate anyone’s experience.” But yet you also characterize BU 20 year olds as “wanting to party day and night,” when I can’t imagine a more invalidating (are you saying the people Shiney yelled at were just party people? That these young professionals were just completely unmanageable?) and completely false generalization. Even IF that claim is 100% true, I find it an insane thing to say in response to an article that describes deep levels of emotional abuse the worst employee in the world wouldn’t deserve. She told low income students they couldn’t work other jobs in their free time, she refused to write a letter of rec for “not smiling”, someone said they had their first ever panic attack on her office while Shiney sat and watched, she broke worker compensation laws…. and much much more.
I am happy you had a positive experience, but please don’t come on here and say someone needs to play devil’s advocate when an overwhelming number of students are sharing personal stories. Shiney could have given other students millions of dollars and been the kindest person ever (and she was very kind to her favorites), but if these terrible things still happened then her selective kindness is besides the point.
“I don’t write this to negate your trauma or diminish it any way”
*proceeds to try and negate and diminish*
Shiney needs to be held accountable for the trauma she caused. I will never forget leaving her office in tears after she called me a disgrace to women in an attempt to try and “make me stronger”. She is far from a leader and the power she threatens over students makes it hard to speak the truth about her. I am so thankful for the Freep for producing this article and giving a voice to those who suffered from working with her.
As a Student Advisor in Summer 2013, I have to say this article caught me off guard. I don’t want to diminish others’ trauma; it’s terrible that students felt demeaned and abused at one of their first jobs. I mean that. But I seriously disagree with the vehemently biased picture painted by this article. It’s not quite fair. And it needs to be rectified.
Shiney was tough—that’s known. Shiney made us uncomfortable—also known. Shiney made us question ourselves, sometimes to a frustrating fault—even more well-known. But there are people who feel (myself included) that Shiney made us better people, fostered connection between us and our coworkers, and set us up to succeed in the future. Orientation was one of the most memorable summers of my life, even if it was rough around the edges and exhausting. At its worst, Orientation was emotionally decimating, but at its best, it gave a nearly indestructible toolkit to deal with complicated person-to-person problems, and to be prepared to handle them at a moment’s notice. I thank Shiney for helping me gain those skills.
I’m disappointed the reporters didn’t take the time to seek out the many who treasured their summer working for Shiney, those of us who were thankful for the bittersweet lessons, those of us who made some of our lifelong friends in part because of Shiney James and her tactics.
Again, trauma is not something to be undervalued, and I am sorry for the students who have suffered. Really. But that’s not the only side of the story.
Positive experiences of one side do not negate the harm she caused countless others.
You’re right—I agree with you. The harm is crucial to report on. But it isn’t the entire picture. That’s all. Reporting matters, this story included. This one holds a lot of weight and significance, so it’s important to judge with as much information as possible. That’s all. Again, I don’t want to undermine anyone else’s experience. What they feel and experienced matters.
Freep reached out to people who bravely brought their grievances to light when the systems in place as well as the leadership at the university failed these students. Clearly from the comments, there’s a lot more of them that also didn’t get contacted so if you and the people who feel Shiney made you better people want to speak up, you found your platform. A supervisor who makes you “uncomfortable”, makes you “question yourself”, and makes for an “emotionally decimating” environment is not fit for leadership; especially an environment where young adults who may not understand what a professional working environment should and shouldn’t be, and that ain’t it.
I would agree that /Orientation/ made me a stronger professional and harder worker, but it’s very possible that’s because you had to be perfect at every moment to survive to the next week. What brought me and my fellow PAs together were the long nights after the long nights talking about facing the next day, not any of the group meetings or lessons and reflections on what it means to be a good person or anything else revolving around Shiney’s interactions with us. Working Orientation is hard enough—week-to-week turnarounds; thousands of students, parents, meals, and moving parts; millions of dollars in spend—there doesn’t need to be ANY level of emotional, psychological, or (as witnessed by folks in these comments) physical abuse in order to get it done. Relying on that is indefensible.
I worked as one of Shiney’s coordinators of programs in 2011. I was one of 3 COPs that summer. Working under shiney was a bizarre experience to say the least. I desperately wanted the position because it was hourly and we were basically forced to work 20 hour shifts for the 7 or 8 orientation weekends back then. You got free housing and time and half pay once you hit 40 hours and as a poor college student drowning in debt seemed like an absolute dream. Shiney uses that position of power to mentally manipulate the 80 students that work with her over the summer. She uses the personal information that she uncovers during a very personal interview process against people. She doesn’t say much in a multiple round interview process instead opting to take diligent notes on everything you say to use it against you once you accept the position. She keeps journaling all summer as she meets with you regularly and brings up personal information you divulged earlier. She keeps the notes on past students locked in her office. There a lot more but honestly the toxic culture didn’t start or end with Shiney James. Dan Soloworth (spelling?) Dean Elmore’s right hand man back in the day used to have inappropriate relationships with incoming students. Zach Hobbs the head of the CSC at the time did the same (one of shineys closest former employees). It’s all a sick pool of people who prey on young kids. Keep digging for stories there’s much more about others. Glad their time is finally coming.
This is the first time I’ve ever seen Zach’s name mentioned in this light and I so appreciate it because it’s how a lot of my friends and I felt working for him. The CSC could be its own piece, too. These jobs exploit 18-22 y/os and honestly puts them against each other. It’s so sad. Has stayed with me for years. I’m never giving BU another penny. Thank you again for mentioning Zach.
Dan Solworth told a student who reported sexual harassment that “people are just like that” where the student was from. When the issue was raised to other professional staff and addressed he pretended not to know about it, and continued to minimize the experience by allowing posters featuring the student to stay up around campus even after he had been found guilty by title 9. The Dean’s Office is aware that these same people have been in power for years, and isn’t interested in doing anything to actually change the status quo.
BU still has their puff piece on Siney up on their website (https://www.bu.edu/articles/2017/shiney-james/).
They are not allowing any comments that mention this article.
BU – Hold your faculty accountable!
Orientation alum here to say thank you for shedding light on toxic, abusive behavior that has gone unchecked (but not unnoticed) for too long.
I remember being called to her office where she scolded me until I cried and then being sent to the storage room to compose myself.
To this day, she is the only boss (or coworker, for that matter) that has ever made me cry. To younger alums of her reign of terror, I promise you that is not the norm in the real working world. But she wouldn’t know that given she’s never left campus.
I can also attest to my hours being edited after I submitted them and my breaks being nonexistent.
One thing I urge the FreeP to do next: dive into why the professional staff, including the deans, have allowed 15 years of complaints against Shiney to go unresolved. You’ve got an important story here, keep going.