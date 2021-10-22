East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: Oct. 22, 2021

by Veronica Thompson

It’s Family and Friends Weekend! Today on East to West, we cover the second Boston mayoral debate, the upcoming Family and Friends Weekend, Boston Halloween events and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Sophie Jin

WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Sophie Jin

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Olga Benacerraf, Lauren Rowlands, Madhri Yehiya, and Jit Ping Lee

MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Oct. 22, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

